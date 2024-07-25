The period he is facing Sergio Perez in Red Bull is definitely complicated for the Mexican driver, who due to the errors in the last tests and the constant pressure from Helmut Marko seriously risks ending his experience in Milton Keynes early. All this, even, with news that could arrive already during the summer break of this season, despite a two-year renewal signed during this world championship.

But if Perez’s experience in Red Bull, or in Formula 1, were to really end, what would be the Mexican’s future? An answer that is currently complex to provide, if not impossible, but outside the Circus there have been ‘invitations’ to welcome the #11 in other categories. Among these, one of the most open came directly from Alberto Longo, co-founder of Formula E.

Interviewed by soymotor.comthe Spaniard was very clear in his view of Perez in the top electric single-seater series: “I know Checo very wellbecause he was my driver in the Addax Formula 2 team – has explained – I haven’t spoken to him lately. Actually, I haven’t spoken to him lately. As I said, I have a very good relationship with him, because the day Sergio decides or someone decides for Sergio not to continue in Formula 1, I know that he or his entourage will call me to know how I can help them or whatever. In the end, drivers enter or exit Formula E and this has nothing to do with Alberto Longo, but obviously, the background I have of 25 or 30 years of knowledge of the championships”

“I can’t say much about what’s happening at Red Bull, but certainly I think Sergio is a great driver – goes on – when I was team principal, of course, he was a driver I loved and, in the end, he is dancing with the ugly, as we say in Spain. He is competing against Max Verstappen, who is a living legend of motorsport, and this is very complex. I don’t know if he will have the chance to continue; what I can say is that he would go back home if he was interested in coming to Formula E. Sergio is a great driver. I have seen him do great overtaking. I remember one in Losail, Qatar, where he overtook three cars at the same time in a single-make category, where all the cars have the same specifications. I have seen Sergio do things that I have seen very few drivers do, maybe what he lacks today is a little bit of confidence; it’s understandable that he doesn’t have it today because he has a monstrous teammate, in the positive sense of the word, obviously.”