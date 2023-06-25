Elisa Longo Borghini won the elite women’s tricolor line, 148 kilometers with start and finish in Comano Terme, in the province of Trento. Last year the winner was Elisa Balsamo, who wasn’t at the start today due to an injury. A breathtaking sprint that the 31-year-old Piedmontese from Trek-Segafredo conquered against Silvia Persico (UAE-Emirates). Third place for Marta Cavalli (Fiamme Oro) and fourth place for Gaia Realini, teammate of Elisa Longo Borghini who will wear the Under 23 shirt. For Longo Borghini, already queen of the time trial on Thursday, this is the fourth Italian champion jersey in the road race, eleventh overall as a pro, also considering the 7 against the clock. And there is no doubt that Longo Borghini – always coached by Paolo Slongo – will be a great protagonist in the women’s Giro d’Italia, which starts on Friday from Chianciano Terme: her progress is also remarkable in the sprint, as she demonstrated today. “Gaia Realini, like Sanguineti, was phenomenal. Uphill I didn’t want to overdo it, I let Persico and Cavalli play their chances. I knew I could win the sprint, I don’t know why but I felt it. I did the sprint like Velasco on Saturday, and I succeeded. Eleven tricolor shirts? Most of them are in my parents’ house who are holding them hostage. At the end of a race like this, whoever has the most energy wins and I did it”.