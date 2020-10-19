Since time immemorial, the Madrid He always had a reference scorer, a guy who in the area smells the blood in the form of a slit from the enemy defense to plug the goal without mercy. A killer, as the moderns now say. My father told me about the goals of Puskas Y Di Stefano, I caught the last goals of Amancio, I already enjoyed as a child, already bumpy with the flights without motor Santillana, I reached ecstasy with the parabolic goals of Butragueño, I no longer tell you anything with the killing machine that I had Hugo Sanchez in his body, piercing rival goals with any part of his careful anatomy, or the ability to seek the life of Ruud Van Nistelrooy in the area, and I no longer continue with Cristiano and his 450 goals because then I take out the handkerchief of nostalgia and a crying woman enters me that not even Bambi when I was a kid.

The hard thing to assume is that Zidane has opted for a squad that only gives him, playing at home, to score a goal Valladolid and none to Cadiz. He unocerism it is becoming a difficult mountain to climb. Until the zerocerism we would have accepted it before the yellow roller of Alvaro Cervera. And to think that the 70 million raised by Achraf Y Reguilón (the two best bands in Europe short-term) have almost vanished to pay the 60 of Jovic, the substitute of Zidane. Y James conquering the Premier. Bad times…