At the end of the game, you always go back to where you were comfortable. An unwritten rule, which also applies to football. There are not a few great players who have returned to the ‘mother’ club, the one that consecrated them or made them known to the world. And that’s what Dani Alves did. The Brazilian, who was released after a not-so-positive experience at San Paolo, has offered himself to Barcelona for a return to the only place the full-back has ever bought … a house. And it was a return in style, for the desire to help the club and without too many pretensions, only for a precise choice of heart, confirmed with the decision of the club, which from what they say in Spain would have already activated the clause to keep him up. to 2023 and allow him to aim for the World Cup. And the salary? That … doesn’t matter too much. As in the case of many other colleagues.