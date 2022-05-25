EA functional travel clock needs a constantly running 24-hour hand and a separately adjustable hour hand. The position of the 24-hour hand always tells the traveler what time it is back home, even if they have just jetted to a different time zone. He sets the applicable local time by pulling the crown into the first click position and then turning it forwards or backwards. The hour hand then jumps forwards or backwards in steps of one hour without having to stop the time. The second hand keeps ticking.

As we see it, this is the only sensible functionality for a travel watch, because it is easy to use and intuitive to read. Probably one reason, besides the brand logo, why the GMT Master II from Rolex is in such high demand. Despite the exorbitant price of around 9,000 euros for the steel version, regular watch buyers find it difficult to buy such a watch “just like that” from a licensed specialist watch retailer. The supply lags far behind the demand. The same applies, perhaps to a lesser extent, to the Black Bay GMT from the Rolex subsidiary Tudor. It has the same functionality as the Rolex, but breathes more retro charm and costs less than half (3870 euros) and was one of the cheapest watches of this type so far. We explicitly exclude the GMT watches with an adjustable 24-hour hand and a fixed hour hand. There are legions of these on the market, but functionally they are crutches.

So Longines has chosen an exciting market segment with its new Spirit Zulu Time model. It rolls onto the runway with a classic pilot’s watch look and also uses the name of the pilot’s language. Zulu Time is what pilots call Universal Time Coordinated (UTC), i.e. the time at the prime meridian in Greenwich. This is the valid reference time in aviation. Longines has often served pilots in the past and meets their needs with the new Zulu. Not only does it have the functional time zone adjustment described at the beginning, it also looks very functional. This includes a bidirectional rotating bezel with ceramic inlay and 24-hour indexing. The matt steel case forgives a somewhat more robust handling, the large, non-slip crown makes adjustment child’s play.

You only have to wind them up at the beginning. If it is worn constantly, the winding rotor will take over this work. It is part of the chronometer-certified caliber L844.4, the base comes from the sister company Eta. Because the Zulu Time is the modern answer to a historical model from 1925, the glass back is not used. Only the watchmaker sees the movement. That’s a shame, but makes the Longines more authentic. The movement ran chronometer-accurately for 14 days with a process of just under three seconds per day. You cant complain. The wearing comfort convinced. We wore the Zulu Time on a leather strap, but it is also available with a steel strap that costs a modest 100 euros more. Which brings us to another important argument for this watch, the purchase price of 2750 euros. The new Longines is without a doubt worth its money – and you can also buy it.





