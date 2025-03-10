Ultra-Chron, a line released in 1968, has left its mark on history by becoming the First diving clock with high frequency movement. At that time, Longines already had a long experience in regards to this technology that patented in 1910 for the chronicle of sports competitions. In 2022, the brand launched a new ultra-chron generation to honor the 1968 model but including the latest technological advances.

At present, Longines continues to innovate with a New ultra-chron model with carbon box, a brand first. This material as extremely resistant as light is often used in leading sectors such as aeronautics, an area that Longines has been linked for more than a century.

The 43 mm diameter box is manufactured from unidirectional carbon fiber and epoxy resin stripswhich are placed in a mold and heat at high temperature, are compressed at high pressure and finally cut cold. Next, it adopts the iconic cushion shape of the ultra-chron box. This exclusive manufacturing process creates random patterns in the arrangement of the fibers, which makes each box visually unique and confers a strong identity. Thanks to carbon lightness properties, this new model weighs less than 80 grams, including clock and belt. It is hermetic up to 30 bars (300 meters).

The titanium bezel is fixed and has an aluminum insert recorded with a numbered scale of 10 in 10. The bottom of the box and the crowded crown are also titanium. Under a sapphire crystal with multicapa antirrefle treatment, the anthracite sphere with a sand jet has a capitular ring marked by twelve applied silver indices. These, together with the hours of hours and minutes of gray PVD, are coated with a super-luminova blue luminescence treatment.

High frequency and toe precision

Like the rest of the collection models, the Ultra-Chron Carbon feeds on an exclusive high frequency longines L836.6. This movement ranges from 5 torts, that is, 36,000 alternations per hour. Compared to classical mechanical movements, it achieves superior stability in the face of an impact and the position changes related to how the clock is carried. This caliber includes a Silicon spiral and innovative componentsand also presents a resistance to the magnetic fields that exceeds the ISO 764 reference standard.

The clock as a whole also has the Timelab stopbill certificatean independent laboratory approved for watchmaking tests in Geneva. In accordance with ISO 3159, the qualification process submits to the finished product, that is, with the movement working inside the box, to a 15 -day proof period in a row and uninterrupted. It is subjected to the full clock to a series of operation tests in different repeated positions and three different phases of temperature (8ºC, 23 ºC and 38ºC) to guarantee its precision.

Ultra-Chron Carbon is equipped with a Black Technical Tissue Correa with titanium buckle. In dark tones, the clock is presented in a black box made.