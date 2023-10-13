Of Anna Fregonara

Science confirms: 50 steps a day reduce the risk of heart attack by 20% and not only that, improving blood pressure and cholesterol values. This is why we should forget about the elevator

He did them every day, two steps at a time. Stairs for Shigeaki Hinohara, one of the most famous Japanese doctors who continued to visit patients until a few months before his death in 105 years oldconstituted one of his few inviolable rules for longevity. And the confirmation of how good it is to avoid the elevator today comes from science.

Five ramps Climb more than five flights of stairs, approximately 50 steps, per day been associated with one reduction of more than 20% in the risk of cardiovascular disease atherosclerotic, regardless of predisposition to the disease. But there’s more. Those who have quit who climbed stairs regularly over the study period (an average of 12.5 years) had a 32% higher risk of cardiovascular disease than participants who had never climbed stairs.

The results emerge from a newly prospective study published in Atherosclerosis and are based on surveys of 458,860 adults from the UK Biobank cohort, including factors such as family history, genetic risk and hypertension in the analysis. The scholars examined in particular atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases. This category includes myocardial infarction, cerebral stroke, heart failure and arterial disease of the lower limbs, to name the most common, explains Roberto Pedretti, director of the Cardiovascular Department at the IRCSS MultiMedica in Sesto San Giovanni (Milan). and member of the Board of Directors of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology. Cardiovascular diseases together constitute the leading cause of death and morbidity in the world and also in Italy. They are responsible, according to data reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, for 44% of all deaths in our country; in particular, ischemic heart disease is the leading cause of death in Italy, accounting for 28% of all deaths, while cerebrovascular accidents are in third place with 13%, after tumors.

Despite the size of the sample, the study does not demonstrate the cause-effect relationship, i.e. that climbing stairs is directly responsible for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, because there are many variables at play. However, the association strong enough to suggest how much it is It's better to give up the elevator to have a healthier heart. This kind of aerobic movementif considered in the long term, represents a form of constant training for the heart and cardiovascular system, inducing over time the benefits associated with physical activity such as reduction in heart rate and blood pressure, both at rest and during effort and stress. Movement, in fact, causes a favorable adaptation of the cardiovascular autonomic nervous system through an increase in the activity of the vagus nerve. The cardiovascular system thus becomes more efficient, therefore able to consume less fuel (oxygen) for the same level of effort. Furthermore, regular physical activity induces numerous other benefits, including the improvement of blood circulation which can help to compensate for blood supply difficulties linked to possible stenosis (narrowing) of the coronary arteries and other districts, specifies the expert.

As underlined by one of the authors of the research, the epidemiologist Lu Qi of Tulane University in the United States, movement is an efficient way not only to improve cardio-respiratory fitness, but also lipid profile. The level of blood fats, especially blood fats so-called bad cholesterol (LDL), to be considered a real causal factor of atherosclerosis and the clinical events that can derive from it, such as myocardial infarction and cerebral stroke. Maintaining an LDL level lower than the values ​​today considered optimal is a central measure in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases: less than 116 mg/dl in the healthy population, less than 100 mg/dl in subjects at moderate risk, less than 70 mg/dl in subjects at high risk and 55 mg/dl in those at very high risk such as those who have already had a myocardial infarction or stroke cerebral. Drugs are often necessary to achieve these objectives, however physical activity in itself improves the lipid profile and therefore constitutes an essential non-pharmacological measure, together with nutrition, to reduce cholesterol and triglycerides. In short, climbing stairs can become a (free) activity to be included in the daily exercise routine in order to comply with the recommendations of the World Health Organization: practice at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of intense activity every week or equivalent combinations of the two modes.