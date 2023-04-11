Longevity | Research: Some Finns living now can live to be 126 years old

The maximum lifespan of people is still increasing, researchers estimate.

World oldest person, French Jean Louise Calment died at the age of 122 in 1997 and no one has yet beaten his record.

However, according to a new study, no maximum lifespan ceiling has yet been reached. Even in Finland, Calment’s record can be exceeded by several years.

Life expectancy has been growing in prosperous countries for a long time.

But does the increase in life expectancy mean that more and more people reach old age but the maximum age does not increase? Or is it also about the fact that the oldest people live to be even older?

Since Calment’s record has stood for 25 years, it has been speculated that the biological peak of life would have already been reached.

The German Johanna Quaas is known as the “oldest gymnast”. For example, he jumped with a parachute at the age of 90 in 2016.

Thing to find out, researchers analyzed mortality in 19 industrialized countries, including Finland.

The researchers compared the changes in mortality in different age cohorts and noticed clear differences in all countries according to when people were born.

Went it appears that the maximum age did not increase for those born in 1900 and earlier.

For example, in Sweden, the maximum age for people born in 1780 is almost the same as for people born in 1900.

On the other hand, in the age group of those born between 1910 and 1950, the maximum age increases and many may live to be over 120 years old.

This is because in these later generations, the increase in mortality with age has slowed down.

People of this age group have been able to widely enjoy the benefits of modern medicine in their lives.

Finland regarding researchers prognosis says that some of those born in the 1940s can reach up to 126 years of age.

Younger generations get even longer forecasts. In these age groups, however, the predictions are not based on real numbers but on a statistical model.

According to the model, a Finnish man born in the 1970s could live to be over 136 years old.

Yet no one has beaten Calment’s record because the long-lived age groups have not yet had time to age sufficiently. Even the oldest born in 1910 are “only” 113 years old.

“As the newer generations reach these advanced ages, we expect longevity records to be broken,” says the study’s second author, an assistant professor at the University of Georgia David McCarthy of the university on the website.

McCarthy take, for example, a 97-year-old from an increasingly healthy old age by Johanna Quaaswho is the world’s oldest competitive gymnast.

“Although people like Johanna Quaas will probably never be typical, it is likely that enough people like her will break life expectancy records in the coming decades if the pattern we outline in our research continues,” says McCarthy in a presentation of the study on their website.

Researchers warn that the corona disease has been a reminder that the increase in longevity is not certain.

The study was published by PlosOne Science Journal.