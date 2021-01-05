Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic in the United States have found that cruciferous vegetables can contribute to longevity, writes January 4 edition Express…

We are talking, in particular, about broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and white cabbage, arugula, radish, rutabaga, wasabi, kohlrabi and Swiss chard.

Research has shown that such foods activate the body’s natural detoxification system as well as inhibit the development of cancer cells, thereby preventing early death.

“The cruciferous phytochemical sulforaphane has also been found to protect the blood vessel wall from inflammatory signals that can lead to heart disease,” the text says.

