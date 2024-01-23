Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/23/2024 – 21:29

National train stoppage is expected to last almost six days. Strike is the second this year and was called by a union amid a dispute over wages with the railway company. A railway strike is expected to paralyze trains across Germany for almost six days from the early hours of this Wednesday (24/01), in the largest strike of its kind in the country's history.

The German union GDL, which has 40,000 members and mainly represents train drivers but also other railway employees, announced the strike on Monday.

The strike affects passenger transport on Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national railway company, from 2am this Wednesday (Berlin time) until the afternoon of next Monday. In addition to long-distance trains, the stoppage also affects regional trains and some urban trains.

Freight transport stopped a few hours earlier, on Tuesday night, and only resumed on Monday at 6pm, totaling 144 hours.

This week's strike is the fourth rail strike in the ongoing pay dispute between Deutsche Bahn and the GDL. The union called another two major strikes in late 2023 and a third in early January, which lasted three days and led to drastic reductions in services.

Deutsche Bahn has tried – unsuccessfully – to prevent previous strikes through a court injunction. This time, the company said it will not take legal action.

The call for the current strike came after the railway company tried to lure GDL back to the negotiating table with a new pay and conditions offer last Friday, which the union ended up rejecting.

“With its third, supposedly improved offer, Deutsche Bahn has demonstrated once again that it is continuing its previous course of non-compliance and confrontation – there is no trace of a desire for reconciliation,” the GDL said in a statement.

Martin Seiler, head of personnel at Deutsche Bahn, criticized the union, arguing that it uses strikes not as a last resort, but as a means of self-promotion.

What are the strikers' demands?

According to Deutsche Bahn, its latest offer for GDL envisaged a salary increase of 4.8% on average for employees from August and a further 5% from April 2025.

The company said the terms would also include a compensatory payment to take inflation into account, which would be fixed for a period of 32 months.

From 2026, it would also offer employees on rotating shifts the option to go from an average of 38 hours a week to 37, or to receive extra pay if they do not wish to reduce their workload.

The GDL, for its part, is asking for an additional €550 per month for employees and an inflation compensation payment fixed only for a period of 12 months.

It is also calling for an immediate reduction in the working hours of shift workers from 38 to 35 hours, with no change in pay.

Among the reasons for denying the union's demands, Deutsche Bahn claims that it is trying to recruit new employees, and that such a reduction in hours for existing employees would worsen staffing shortages.

What are the costs of the strike?

The stoppage affects not only Deutsche Bahn, but other German companies that transport their raw materials or goods by rail. And the consequences will also be felt in neighboring countries, as Germany is considered the “logistical heart” of Europe.

Almost 60% of Deutsche Bahn's freight services are carried out across the continent. Six of the 11 European freight corridors pass through Germany, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The costs of such strikes are difficult to assess. Analysis of previous shutdowns has shown that they can cause losses of up to 100 million euros per day.

Michael Grömling, head of economics research at the German Economic Institute, says, however, that the costs of a six-day strike do not increase linearly, but tend to multiply. “We quickly found ourselves facing a loss of 1 billion euros,” he predicts.

Furthermore, the impact of the freight transport strike is expected to be felt even afterwards, due to traffic interruptions. After the last freight transport strike, it took days for the delays to be resolved. Deutsche Bahn is forecasting a loss of around 25 million euros per day for the company alone.

Not to mention that strikes of this type “tarnish Germany's image as a place for business”, according to Commerzbank's chief economist, Jörg Krämer.

Frank Huster, managing director of the German Freight Forwarding and Logistics Association, says strikes could cause logistics companies to lose confidence in rail freight transport.

Deutsche Bahn's reputation was already suffering badly due to repeated technical failures, a hugely outdated rail network and ongoing infrastructure problems, says Huster.

ek (DW, AFP, DPA, Reuters)