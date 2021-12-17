Until now, the longest sentence for Capitol stormers was 41 months. This was imposed on, among others, Jacob Chansley, who entered the Capitol with horns on his head, fur hat and bare-chested. With his striking appearance, Chansley became one of the best-known symbols of the infamous “attack on democracy.”
Justice is prosecuting many other supporters of then-President Trump. They wanted the storm to prevent parliament from confirming rival Biden’s victory in the presidential election. More than 150 people have pleaded guilty.
