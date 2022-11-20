With the opening match played this Sunday, the Cup will have 8 stadiums; Brazil premiere will be on Thursday

Started this Sunday (20.Nov.2022), the World Cup will have 8 stadiums for its matches. The greatest distance between the arenas is almost 68 km, according to the route taken by Google Maps from Al Bayt stadium to Al Janoub stadium.

For comparison purposes, the distance between Porto Alegre (RS) and Manaus (AM), two of the cities that hosted matches in the 2014 World Cup, is around 4,500 km.

The Brazilian team will make its debut in Qatar on Thursday (24.Nov.2022), against the Serbs. The match will be played at the Lusail stadium, where the final will take place and with capacity for up to 80,000 fans. Here are the matches of the Brazilians in the group stage: