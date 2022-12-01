Chicago and Tokyo. Scientists yesterday welcomed the results of a clinical trial confirming that a new drug slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients, but also noted side effects, sometimes significant.

The experimental drug modestly slowed the inevitable worsening of the disease, but the new data leaves unclear what a difference it could make in people’s lives.

The complete results of this advanced clinical trial (phase III) carried out in nearly 1,800 people for 18 months confirmed a 27 percent reduction in cognitive impairment in patients who received lecanemab, developed by the Japanese group Eisai and the American Biogen.

The first breakthrough in 30 years of research on the disease is boosting clinical trials of “cocktail” treatments that target the two proteins associated with the disease, according to interviews with researchers and pharmaceutical executives.

The finding validates the theory that removing the amyloid protein that forms clumps in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients could slow or stop the disease and has strengthened support from some scientists for simultaneously targeting another protein: tau.

Eisai and Biogen are scheduled to present the full data from their lecanemab study Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials conference in San Francisco. In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make a decision in early January on the companies’ request for expedited approval.

If approved, the companies indicated they would immediately seek full regulatory clearance in the United States, which could help secure Medicare coverage.

“I think lecanemab has reinvigorated the idea that you can now do a combination of amyloid (and) tau,” Reisa Sperling, a neurologist and Alzheimer’s researcher at Harvard Medical School, said in an interview.

The detailed results were published yesterday in the journal New England Journal of Medicine.

Regarding side effects, of the patients treated with lecanemab, 12.6 percent suffered cerebral edema against only 1.7 percent in the placebo group.

However, the overall death rate is about the same in the two groups (0.7 percent in people who received lecanemab, 0.8 percent in those who received placebo).

“It’s the first drug that offers a real treatment option for people with Alzheimer’s,” said Bart De Strooper, director of the British Institute for Dementia Research.

“Although the clinical benefits seem somewhat limited, one would expect them to become more apparent if the drug is administered for a longer time,” he said.

In Alzheimer’s, two key proteins – tau and beta-amyloid – gradually accumulate abnormally in the brain, causing brain cell death and brain shrinkage.

This causes memory loss and an increasing inability to perform everyday tasks.

The disease is one of the main public health problems and affects tens of millions of people in the world.

Lecanemab targets beta-amyloid protein deposits, but only in the early stages of the disease, which may limit its use, as Alzheimer’s is often diagnosed late.

Another drug against Alzheimer’s from Biogen and Eisai, named Aduhelm (aducanumab), had already raised hopes in 2021. It was the first approved in the United States against the disease since 2003.

But Aduhelm also sparked controversy, as the FDA went against the opinion of an expert panel, which found that the treatment had not sufficiently demonstrated its efficacy in clinical trials. Later, the agency restricted its use.

Several laboratories, such as the Swiss giant Roche, have recently failed to find a treatment for Alzheimer’s, which remains incurable for the moment and whose precise causes and mechanisms remain unclear.

The new drug from Eisai and Biogen also does not cure the disease and “there is no accepted definition of clinically significant effects on the cognitive test” that the study authors used, said Tara Spires-Jones, deputy director of the Center for Discovery in Brain Sciences. from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

“It is not yet certain that the modest reduction (in the rate of cognitive decline) will make a big difference” for patients, and “longer trials will be needed to ensure that the benefits of this treatment outweigh the risks,” added the neuroscientist.