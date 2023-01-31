While paternity leave has been exponentially increasing its duration in Spain in recent years, reaching 16 weeks in 2021 (until 2016 it was barely two weeks), maternity leave has been stagnant in those four months since 1989. This has caused Numerous women’s associations and groups have been demanding a substantial increase in these casualties for years, at least up to 24 weeks. A duration that would coincide with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for breastfeeding: six months as exclusive feeding and up to two years as complementary.

A systematic review on the relationship between parental leave and mental health published this January in The Lancet Public Health reinforces these claims. Led by researchers from the Department of Public Health Sciences at Stockholm University and the Department of Global Public Health at the Karolinska Institutet in Solna, it concludes that longer, paid maternity leave acts as protectors of the mental health of mothers and That protection extends for years.

“In our exhaustive review, we found that the best results in maternal mental health are associated with the most generous benefits,” explains Sol P. Juárez, professor at the Department of Public Health Sciences at Stockholm University and principal investigator of the study. “In other words, it is not so much the fact of being able to be at home without losing your job, but of being able to be at home with adequate pay and for a long time,” she adds. Specifically, they found that the positive effects on the mental health of mothers begin to be noticed after two or three months of benefit: “But that does not mean that this duration is ideal, since the benefits continue beyond this threshold,” says Juárez.

More information

The research also evaluated the same impact on the mental health of the parents, but did not find such conclusive results in this case, although as the authors explain, this may be due to a large extent to the lower number of investigations carried out: “It is unquestionable that the mother experiences significant hormonal, physical and emotional changes related to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum that can impact their mental health, but the transition to motherhood/fatherhood is challenging for both partners and for the couple as a whole”. According to Juárez, being parents is a stressful situation related to professional uncertainties, economic challenges, the adoption of new roles (father and mother) and, possibly, the intensification of other gender roles.

From perinatal psychology and psychiatry, a maxim backed by scientific evidence has been claimed for some time: that in order to care for and raise a newborn in a sufficiently good and healthy way, presence, time and calm are necessary. That presence, that time and that calm, however, require some socioeconomic conditions that do not always occur.

“It is essential to be sure that it will be possible to reach the end of the month. This is key to the health of mothers, babies and families. Economic insecurity is a very important source of stress and discomfort at any stage of life, but especially when you are a mother, because the changes that are experienced are oriented towards maternal care, which leaves women in a special place vulnerable in case of economic precariousness”, reflects Ana González Uriarte, psychiatrist and teacher at the European Institute of Perinatal Mental Health, whose objective is to improve obstetric care for mothers and babies in health institutions. González Uriarte also considers that it must be taken into account that any investment in the first 1,000 days of the baby’s life has a tremendous economic impact in the short and long term.

In this sense, for Juárez, the research results suggest that parental policies should have a fundamental role in public health. “Healthy mothers and fathers are also healthy workers and contribute to healthy families. In this sense, implementing generous parental policies would mean an investment on many levels”, argues the researcher, who recalls that mental health disorders in the postpartum period affect between 10% and 20% of mothers.

Beyond postpartum

“Early parenting goes far beyond postpartum and extends both to the puerperium and to breastfeeding as well as to the exterogestation period, the second nine months after delivery and pregnancy. It is not only about the mental health of the mother when she has given birth, but about parenting, what it entails in the early stage. All that period must be protected,” says Julia Cañero, anthropologist and co-president of the PETRA Maternidades Feministas Association, from where they consider that this scientific evidence supports their claims for the extension of maternity leave.

“Although the result of this research may seem obvious, this scientific evidence helps us demonstrate what mothers have been saying for a long time. And it is that, many times, activism is one step ahead of science”, says Cañero. She considers that the most valuable piece of information from the research is that it shows that it is not enough just to not lose a job and to have time, but that it is equally important that this time be paid to give mothers stability. “It is interesting that the time is long. The 16 weeks that we currently have are totally insufficient and we defend ample permits and that, in addition, they are transferable so that each family can organize itself as they want, because when 16 weeks are over, many mothers want to continue being with our babies and it is of no use to us. nothing that they tell us that our partner is going to be there, because the ones we want to be there are us”, reflects the anthropologist.

But in addition to being prolonged, this time has to be paid, because that gives protection to the mother and recognizes the work of raising children: “That is why at PETRA we ask that the permits be universal and that all women can take advantage of them, regardless of your employment status. At present, many unemployed mothers have the time, but not the benefits, so they are totally unprotected”.

The psychiatrist Ana González Uriarte coincides in describing the current permits as insufficient, “both for the mother and for the children”. And she remembers that the mother is the one who experiences the enormous transformation that carrying, giving birth and the ability to breastfeed her baby entails: “Therefore, she is the one who needs enough paid leave to recover, relocate and be able to bond and raise”. “Initially, the mother-baby dyad needs the support and care of her partner, her family, her network. Mother and baby should not be alone ”, she emphasizes. For Uriarte, the father in this sense is fundamental as a support and also in the creation of his own specific bond with the child: “But the permission that they enjoy should in no case be at the cost of not expanding that of the mothers, who This is what has happened in Spain”.

You can follow Mamas & Papas on Facebook, Twitter or sign up here to receive our biweekly newsletter.