In the debate about possible loosening of the lockdown, a dispute has broken out over which areas should be reopened first. The main topic is schools.

From the point of view of CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, these do not necessarily have to come first in the event of any relaxation of the measures. In general, he does not see rapid easing yet, said Dobrindt the “Münchner Merkur”. “But if you are discussing the order of relaxation mechanisms, school does not necessarily have to be at the beginning.”

Dobrindt: Open other areas in front of schools

They know that the demands for this are particularly strong and that there are good reasons for this. “But a possible infection process in schools does not represent an insignificant risk from my point of view. I could imagine loosening up, for example, in body-hugging services or other areas at the beginning.”

The CSU politician referred to the possible danger of mutated virus variants. “In our neighboring countries we have seen that in addition to the falling numbers of primary infections, a hidden, dynamically increasing number of mutational infections has taken place. This has led to explosive numbers in Portugal, Ireland and Spain. “

Family Minister Giffey worried about children

Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD), on the other hand, emphatically calls for the early gradual opening of daycare centers and schools. This is “now priority over other easing,” she told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. Children and young people bear “the greatest burden of this pandemic”.

Giffey told the newspaper: “We are seeing increasing physical and mental stress and fears.” In the past year, not only educational gaps arose, but also loyalty gaps. The longer the pandemic lasts, the harder it is for young people to endure; they have a different sense of time than adults. This also makes them feel loneliness much more than the population as a whole.

Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) considers a nationwide return to face-to-face teaching to be premature in view of the infection. She said that to the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe”. However, you can imagine exceptions in regions with permanently low numbers of infections and under “very strict preventive measures”. Preference would then be given to final classes, the first grades of elementary school and offers for children and young people about which the teaching staff are particularly concerned.

Citizens want easing from mid-February

A slightly different mood can be found in surveys. According to a representative survey conducted by the Kantar opinion research institute on behalf of “Bild am Sonntag”, 78 percent of those questioned were in favor of opening schools and daycare centers, while 20 percent were against.

73 percent of those questioned (25 percent against) were in favor of opening up retail trade, and 62 percent (34 percent against) were in favor of opening up hotels and restaurants. A slim majority of 51 percent also spoke out in favor of reopening sports facilities (46 percent against). Only cinemas, theaters and museums want to keep a majority of 56 percent closed, 41 percent are also here for an opening.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 37 percent are in favor of extending the previous restrictions beyond February 14, and a further 13 percent are even in favor of tightening them. In contrast, 30 percent are in favor of a relaxation and 13 percent for a complete return to normalcy. Seven percent gave no information.

Overall, however, there is a difference between the federal and state governments because of the continued uncertain situation an extensive extension of the lockdown by initially two weeks until the end of February. The daily mirror learned that from country circles.

However, depending on the regional infection rate, easing, especially in daycare centers and primary schools, is up for debate – Beyond existing emergency care and limited teaching options. It is becoming apparent that dealing with secondary schools in particular will again become a major point of controversy, here there is discussion about level models and, after openings, about weeks of alternating lessons.

British virus variant in 13 federal states

An initial evaluation of the spread of the contagious – and sometimes dangerous – virus mutations is now available. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the variant B117, which first appeared in Great Britain, is already widespread in 13 of 16 federal states and has a share of just under six percent among the nine infections.

Virologists assume that the proportion will increase rapidly and that B117 will become the dominant variant. This is also why the view only falls short of the number of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days mentioned as the limit value for relaxation, it said. For halfway stable conditions, this value must also be undercut nationwide over a period of at least one week.

The seven-day incidence, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days, fell to 77 by Saturday. The numbers would have to drop even further, said Spahn – “also well below 50”. Otherwise, the federal government fears, also because of the mutations, that it will quickly regain exponential growth, which would destroy the success of the long lockdown – and lead to renewed lockdown measures in a yo-yo effect.

“The situation is far from under control”

A 50s incidence is considered to be the threshold above which the health authorities can largely track the contacts of infected people again and break chains of infection.

“The situation is far from under control,” said RKI boss Lothar Wieler in a report on the situation in Berlin. Overall, the variants have made the corona virus more dangerous. “The virus is not tired yet, on the contrary, it has just received another boost.” Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) emphasized that citizens should not get tired in the fight against the virus.

The Chancellery insists on very cautious steps, which is why Chancellor Angela Merkel tried not to arouse false hopes during her most recent communications offensive. However, it is being considered to provide some brightening with small measures in order to strengthen the will to persevere. This could also include easing the sale of flowers before Valentine’s Day (February 14) in individual federal states, according to regional circles.

In Lower Saxony, the state government is examining the economic importance of, for example, sales opportunities for spring plants to expand.

Seehofer: Hairdressers will open again soon

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) calls for smaller businesses such as hairdressing salons to be reopened in the near future. “In the current situation, I am very clearly in favor of extending the corona protective measures,” said Seehofer the “mirror”. “But we should take back those measures that obviously do not have any protective effect.”

A “black market” has developed among hairdressers, more and more people are getting their hair cut in other ways and without hygiene concepts. That is much more dangerous than allowing barber shops with a strict hygiene concept to open.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) gives the warning. He warned on Saturday at the CDU state party convention in Hildesheim, Lower Saxony, against hasty easing with the risk of relapse. “If the numbers go down, and they do, then we have more prospects, then there are also changes and of course back to more freedom and normalcy,” he said.

However, loosening does not have to be hasty, but rather in a moderate process; empathy and honesty towards the population are necessary. Rushing easing could be dangerous, as shown in the neighboring country of the Czech Republic and partly in Austria, Söder said. “In the end, safety is – I believe – the best advisor.”

Altmaier: Gastronomy has to wait until Easter

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) also warned: “We must not outbid ourselves publicly with easing schedules,” he told “Bild am Sonntag”. The number of new infections is currently “hardly lower than at the end of October when the lockdown began”. It has only been falling sharply for a good two weeks, and the death rate is still very high.

He also sees “with great concern that the dangerous mutations of the virus are now found almost all over Germany,” added the CDU politician.

Altmaier announced that the catering would not open until Easter: “I very much hope that by the beginning of spring at the latest, by Easter at the latest, when the sun is shining and you can sit and dine outside, the pandemic wave will finally be broken and openings will be possible . “He definitely wants to spare the catering trade a third lockdown.” This lockdown must be the last for a long time for the catering trade, which has already been through so much, “said Altmaier.

80 percent of nursing home residents vaccinated

The federal-state switch is scheduled for next Wednesday, 12 noon. The next day it becomes a government statement by the Chancellor in the German Bundestag on the decisions taken. Recently, the criticism of her had grown noticeably, above all because of the disappointed expectations of many citizens with the vaccination start, which started more slowly than expected.

But almost 80 percent of the residents of nursing homes have already received a first vaccination, said Spahn. There is hope that the third vaccine also used in Germany, that of Astrazeneca, will also prove to be effective against the mutations in studies.

Spahn requested a letter from the federal states to inoculate the Astrazeneca vaccine, which in Germany has so far only been recommended for 18- to 64-year-olds due to a lack of sufficient data, without providing for the second dose to the prioritized groups, such as nurses and doctors. It’s about the Astrazeneca cans expected for February 6th, 12th and 19th.

“In this way, after Astrazeneca has been approved, more than 1.7 million citizens can receive their first vaccination in the first three weeks of February.” Spahn pointed out that the Standing Vaccination Commission at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has a time gap of recommends nine to twelve weeks between the two vaccinations.

According to the British health authorities, the corona vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca also works in older people. A representative of the supervisory authorities said that new study data from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company confirmed this. (with dpa, AFP, Reuters)