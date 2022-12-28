2023 will be a year full of opportunities to organize trips and mini-vacations. Thanks to the festivities that fall on ‘strategic’ days, especially for those who work from Monday to Friday, bridges are many and well positioned. There will therefore be long weekends, even without taking a day off.

Let’s start with January 6 (Epiphany), which falls on a Friday. Thanks to April 25th (Liberation), which falls on a Tuesday, taking Monday 24th off, it will be possible to stay on vacation for 4 days.

Three days of vacation on the occasion of May 1 which falls on a Monday. June 2 arrives in 2023 on a Friday: three more days without taking a day off. August 15th (August 15th) offers, for those who are not on vacation, a nice long weekend arriving on a Tuesday: with just one day off (Monday August 14th), you can take a 4-day mini-trip.

November 1st (All Saints Day) falls on a Wednesday. In this case there are two possibilities: you can take holidays on Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 October, or Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November and, with just two days off, you get 5 days off.

December 8 (Immaculate Conception) arrives on Friday, three more days off with Saturday and Sunday December 9 and 10. Christmas and Boxing Day (December 25 and 26) arrive on a Monday and Tuesday respectively. With Saturday and Sunday 23 and 24 December here are another 4 days of vacation without taking holidays.