This saturday starts an extra long weekend in the City, the one that commemorates the Revolution of May 25, 1810. But this time, the bridge holiday on Monday is not intended to encourage tourism. Rather the complete opposite. Start too a nine-day period of isolation and the message is again “Stay at home”.

From this Saturday, and until Sunday May 30 inclusive, the City of Buenos Aires puts into effect new restrictions, in line with the measures defined by the national government to contain coronavirus infections.

The new restrictions began to take effect at zero hour this Saturday. From that moment they are social encounters prohibited in open or closed spaces, as well as religious celebrations.

Nor can you go to bars or restaurants: gastronomic establishments can only work with delivery or take away.

According to what was announced by President Alberto Fernández, you can only drive from 6 to 18. And the only ones who can move between the Capital and the Province are the essential workers. Only they can use public transport.

The circulation is only allowed from 6 to 18. Photo Germán García Adrasti

For everyone else, the only thing allowed is circulation for local activities, such as going to the pharmacy, the supermarket or a shop or walking to the neighborhood square, without permanence.

For the schools, there will be an obligatory “holiday” something longer. There will be no classes for the only three remaining business days of the week. The presence will resume on Monday, May 31.

Next, what are the new rules of the game within the framework of the new restrictions. They are valid until May 30, inclusive, and will also be implemented during the weekend of June 5 and 6.

Meetings and social activities

Is it so social encounters prohibited, both in open and closed spaces or in any type of environment.

The clubs must remain closed and religious ceremonies are not enabled.

Parks and squares

In the squares and parks of the City, the playgrounds are closed. As in other public spaces, you can only circulate but group meetings or permanence are not allowed.

In other words, you can only go to the square for a walk.

You can only go to the square or park in the neighborhood for a walk. You cannot stay. Photo Lucia Merle

outdoor sports

Group outdoor sports are suspended. This includes activities such as golf or tennis, but above all 5-a-side football fields, which will not be able to function until at least May 30.

The only sports that can be practiced are individual. For example, cyclists and runners are allowed to do their activity, but not in training groups.

Nor can other physical and sports activities such as those that have been carried out in parks and squares.

You can go for a run but individually, not with a training group. Photo Juano Tesone

Public transport and access

Public transport is still exclusively for essential task workers and circulation is only allowed for proximity activities, like going to the pharmacy, to buy something in a store or in the neighborhood square to walk, without permanence..

To restrict circulation, they were closed with a fence 71 entrances and exits to the City, out of a total of 127. Those authorized are for those who have permissions that are required by the City Police and Federal Forces.

The map of closed accesses to the City.

Shops

Essential businesses remain open with current protocols. They are supermarkets, pharmacies, warehouses, butchers and hardware stores.

Non-essential businesses, finally, will only be able to serve with Pick-up at the place of scheduled purchases and without entering the premises. On Thursday it had been announced that they could work carefully on the sidewalk, but after the publication of the national DNU it was clarified that it will be with this modality. Employees will not be able to use public transportation.

Non-essential businesses can open in the City, but only with out door attention. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

On the other side of General Paz, the Buenos Aires government ruled that non-essential businesses will not be able to open directly.

In the City they will not be able to work hairdressers nor the salons of personal attention.

Bars and restaurants

The gastronomic places they cannot receive clients. Until this Friday, they could serve them on the sidewalks or open spaces. But since this saturday They are only enabled to work with delivery or withdrawal modalities at the premises (take away).

Gastronomic establishments can only work with delivery or take away. Photo Lucia Merle

Construction



Construction and industry are limited according to what is established by the DNU of the national government. The City had limited the construction in works of 2,500 square meters, but last Monday published a resolution that extended permits to larger works.

Common spaces of buildings

From this Saturday, the consortia have to close common spaces to avoid social gatherings, which are not allowed in the private sphere.

The gymnasiums, multipurpose rooms or grills in the buildings cannot be used either.

How are the controls

They were reinforced in the transfer centers and in the subway entrances.

In the income and expenses of the City there are Permission controls.

In the streets, squares and parks there are 3,000 awareness raisers deployedTo discourage people from not complying with the measures.

The Buenos Aires government’s conscientizers, who previously controlled that people comply with the measures in bars and restaurants, will now focus on streets, squares and parks. Photo Juano Tesone

The Buenos Aires government also promised intensify control to avoid social gatherings in closed spaces.

In addition, in coordination with 40,000 City consortiums, care measures in buildings will be reinforced.

For that, more than 5,000 people they are going to tour buildings leaving informational brochures. There it will be explained that the common spaces, like grills or gyms, and that all social gatherings in the departments are restricted.

After the long weekend, what about the classes

On Wednesday 26, Thursday 27 and Friday 28 there will be no classes. The national government reinstated the bridge holiday of Monday 24, with what the City affirms that it will be “only three days” without schools.

In addition, they announced that the sessions will be recovered on December 20, 21 and 22.

