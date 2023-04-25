Arenzano – “Queues were a good sign in this case – he says with a smile – and luckily those on the Aurelia weren’t the only ones” jokes satisfied Stefano Damonte, deputy mayor of Cogoleto.

For the long weekend of April 25 Arenzano and Cogoleto were among the Ligurian destinations chosen by visitors. A start to the season that promises well: events, full venues, tourists. Thanks to the good weather and the many activities on offer, thousands have reached the two countries.

In Arenzano the flagship event was FlorArte in Villa Negrotto Cambiaso. The event, known internationally, received a large turnout. An hour after the scheduled closing time, the comings and goings didn’t seem to stop. “We had to reluctantly block the entrances, it was still sunny and people kept coming. For the three days of the fair we reached unprecedented numbers!” Tells Francesca Troise, curator of the initiative, with a look between excitement and amazement. Almost 8,000 visits to the Serra Monumentale del Parco alone.

Reason for renewed enthusiasm were the queues to buy the focaccia “400 trays in a single day. We hadn’t seen the line outside the store for years. We were almost overwhelmed – after a busy weekend, happy Adele Robello from the Zena bakery of Arenzano, he confirms – we didn’t expect it”. Among the residents there is the typical irony: “Although they called it white pizza, we still gave them our focaccia”.

Monday was one of the busiest days. Both countries they came alive with people.

Cogoleto saw the presentation of the logo for the city’s millennium. Mayor Paolo Bruzzone: “Many initiatives will start involving the tourism and culture sector to bear witness to our history which has Christopher Columbus among the protagonists. There will be numerous proposals to ensure that many come to visit us also in the coming months”.

The visitors came from the closest Piedmont to distant Germany. Many had their itinerary already marked out by scheduled appointments: “The last time I came was more than ten years ago – says Lucia as she walks on the beach – I took the opportunity and the town is still a little jewel”. Many others let themselves be carried away, sometimes even by the traffic on the motorway, and were lucky enough to enjoy an interesting day off.

Shops and ice cream parlors also stormed. Enrico of the Cremeria del Sasso in Arenzano: “Many foreigners also entered the shop asking for information on the general ferment. It’s the right season, we’ve sold a lot.”

In English I ask Vladimir from Poland what he liked the most, he answers confidently: “I fell in love with the sea and pesto. I love Liguria”.

The mayor of Arenzano, Francesco Silvestrini, between the stands of the Park, says: “The full accommodation facilities in these spring holidays certainly bode well! Finally, tourists from abroad have also returned, which in percentage terms have always represented an important number”.

For the Feast of April 25th the first citizens presided over the ritual celebrations with the laying of wreaths in the places dedicated to the fallen of the Resistance. In the afternoon Silvestrini took part in “Son rose, fioriranno”, AMPI’s tribute to the partisans tortured and killed by the Nazi-fascists which concluded the successful edition of FlorArte.