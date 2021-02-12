One of the longest weekends of the year, which with Monday February 15 and Tuesday February 16 – Carnival holidays – adds up to four days, which generates great expectations regarding the tourist movement in the country, especially in the most common destinations chosen by Argentines, such as the South or the Northwest.

Thousands of Argentines decide to get away for a few days and enjoy the landscapes by buying some of the services in advance, both accommodation and tickets or excursions.

However, those undecided who did not take it into account or did not plan to travel and regret at the last minute, not to despair: you can still find some cool last minute alternatives, surveyed by the website Promos Aéreas (www.promociones-aereas.com.ar).

End of the World Train. Packages to Ushuaia for 4 days cost almost 113,000 pesos per person. Photo: End of the World Train Press.

In this scenario, although for other long weekends packages are obtained to travel within Argentina from $ 20,000, for this one in particular the rates are high, even the last minute: Puerto Iguazú from $ 97,974 per person; Ushuaia from $ 112,775; Cordoba from $ 97,987, including three nights of accommodation, air and travel assistance. While for other destinations, such as Bariloche or Salta, from this site they reported that packages are not available, and hotels tend to have 100% occupancy.

In this panorama, they stand out as particularly interesting options to travel outside the country and in special to Brazil: spending these four days on the beaches of Florianópolis or Buzios, including flights and accommodation, prices from $ 112,960 per person, that is, $ 15,000 more than for Puerto Iguazú and the same price as a package to Ushuaia.

There are also some alternatives to lower costs; for example, discount coupons such as those published by Promos Aéreas, with discounts of up to $ 10,000 in national packages or options that offer the free PCR test, a mandatory requirement to enter Brazil.

To Cordoba. Airfare rates vary greatly depending on which day you travel. Photo: Córdoba Tourism).

Air and savings

The panorama of airfare is no different, especially if the intention (or the possibility) is to travel from Saturday to Tuesday. In that case, a round trip ticket Buenos Aires-Cordoba by Aerolineas Argentinas costs $ 27,315, and $ 19,201 with Jetsmart. To find a better rate you would have to go on Friday and return on Tuesday: $ 17,930 in Airlines and $ 25,077 in Jetsmart; and from Friday to Wednesday, $ 16,919 in Airlines and $ 21,193 in Jetsmart. In the case of Flybondi, it does not fly on Tuesdays, so it would be necessary to go on Saturday at the last minute and return on Wednesday night; but for a much more attractive rate: $ 9,986 round trip.

In the case of BarilocheIn Airlines, there are only a few tickets left to go on Saturday from Buenos Aires, and there are no quotas to return on Tuesday (yes in Flybondi: $ 23,661; and in Jetsmart; $ 19,201). By Airlines, going on Saturday and returning on Wednesday, the fare amounts to $ 33,853 round trip; $ 27,494 at Flybondi and $ 39,228 at Jetsmart.

A new test: Buenos Aires-Salta, nothing less than $ 45,374 with one way on Saturday and return on Tuesday in Airlines (in Jetsmart, $ 33,542); $ 28,294 from Friday to Wednesday ($ 29,060 at Jetsmart), and $ 23,368 to go on Friday and return only on Thursday 18 (at Jetsmart, $ 26,072). Flybondi flies only Wednesday and Friday, so it would be necessary to fly today to return on Wednesday 17th, for $ 25,950 final.

Bariloche. To go on Saturday and return on Tuesday, tickets are still available for less than $ 20,000. Photo: Marcelo Martínez.

In a landscape of generally high rates, the best options to buy at the last minute are the installmentsA form of payment that can be very varied depending on the ability to save, the bank or the cards with which it operates.

Accommodation, for example, can be paid in six interest-free installments, and flights operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, in three installments. In addition, in practically all travel agencies the “Now 12” proposal is in force, which offers the option of payment with the cards most used with many banks.

From Promos Aéreas, Matías Mute recalls that another alternative is use the money accumulated in the Pre-trip program, especially among those who traveled in summer and still have some credit that they can exchange to acquire any of the remaining benefits.