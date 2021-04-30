In the Far Eastern regions of Russia, the weekend has begun, which will last from May 1 to 10. Decree Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on the long May holidays in the country.

The official representative of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, assured that there are no plans to introduce a new lockdown during non-working days. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also announced that there are no plans for new restrictions during the May holidays.

In addition, in some regions, May’s long weekends will be one day longer. May 11 was declared this year a non-working day on the occasion of Radonitsa in Adygea, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, as well as in Saratov and Penza regions.

Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from 1 to 3 May and from 8 to 10 May. April 30 is a pre-holiday working day, so it is one hour shorter.