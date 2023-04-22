Temperatures are rising in Italy with the highs reaching 20-24°C from North to South with a splendid sunny day. All thanks to a North African high pressure that will touch and join the Scandinavian anticyclonic block.

Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the thermal roller coaster with rapid transitions from winter to warm spring, and back. And this union between North Africa and Scandinavia will not last long, precisely because this month of April is still highly dynamic from a meteorological point of view: tomorrow afternoon the Atlantic gate will reopen and humid and unstable air will arrive from France with some showers in Northern Italy. Elsewhere the weather will be good.

The April 25 Bridge will be affected by this Atlantic opening and more unstable currents will arrive from the North-West: widespread rains are expected on the Triveneto and in Tuscany in the morning on Monday, from the afternoon always in a patchy north-east and towards the central Adriatic regions and locally towards the south. In other words, an unstable front will pass from the north-west to the south -East quickly involving a large part of the country with showers alternating with the sun.

Tuesday 25 April will still be a bit uncertain despite the removal of the unstable nucleus towards Greece: downpours are not excluded on the eastern side, from Trieste downwards; a bit of variable spring with some showers also in the eastern Alps, on the Apennine ridge and patchy patches here and there, sun elsewhere.

In summary, after a sunny weekend in the Centre-South, disturbed by some showers on Sunday in the North, we will witness the struggle between the high pressure, which will try to impose itself from North Africa towards our country, and the French Atlantic currents full of humidity and longing for showers. We’ll see who wins, certainly for the Bridge we won’t have gray and rainy days everywhere, at most we’ll find a beautiful sun alternating with some fast downpours.

In detail:

Saturday 22. In the north: sunny, partly cloudy at times. Middle: sunny. In the south: good weather.

Sunday 23. In the north: it gets worse with some scattered thunderstorms. In the centre: sunny with increasing clouds between Tuscany and Umbria. In the south: good weather.

Monday 24. In the north: sun in the north-west, showers in the north-east. In the centre: unstable especially on the Adriatic coast. In the south: scattered clouds and some showers.

Trend: Liberation Day with marked variability, sun and some showers, especially on the eastern side. Following probable arrival of the African Anticyclone.