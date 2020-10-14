The aim was to get the economy out of the corona crisis quickly. However, it will be a long time before the pre-crisis level is reached. At least that is what the forecasts are.

The corona crisis is putting a heavy strain on the economy.

Analyzes show that the first stimulus packages have had an impact.

Nevertheless, the pre-crisis level is far from being reached. Economy Minister Altmaier plans to extend the aid until June 2021.

Berlin – The Corona crisis* not only has serious health and social consequences, but also economic ones. The consequences will preoccupy consumers, employees and companies for a long time to come. The level that prevailed before the crisis will probably not be reached until the end of 2021, according to the one presented on Wednesday (October 14) Autumn forecast leading economic research institutes. Accordingly, the economy is only likely to grow End of 2022 have recovered from unprecedented slumps.

Corona crisis: Long way out of the Corona valley – the greatest uncertainty factor is the course of the pandemic

The greatest uncertainty factor for the forecast remains the uncertain Pandemic course. The number of infections in Germany has recently risen sharply and the federal government is planning to tighten the rules. In addition, it is not certain how many companies are threatened in their existence by the pandemic and how strong one is Bankruptcy wave fail. Then there is the question of how the currently weak World economy further developed.

Given the lockdown in the fight against the virus in the spring, economic output in Germany was slumped in the second quarter. Most economists have expected a “V” scenario so far: a steep fall is followed by one steep upswing. It is true that the economy has recovered since the spring. The further catching-up process could now be the more arduous route, said Stefan Kooths, Economic Director of the Kiel Institute.

The Economic research institutes anticipate a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) of 5.4 percent in 2020. At the beginning of April, the institutes expected GDP to shrink by 4.2 percent this year. But this was shortly after the crisis broke out. The Federal government now assumes a minus of 5.8 percent. For 2021, the institutes expect growth of 4.7 percent instead of 5.8 percent in spring. Economic output is likely to increase by 2.7 percent in 2022.

Corona crisis particularly difficult for industries that rely on social contacts

The recovery will be slowed down by those industries that are particularly dependent on social contacts – for example Restaurants and tourism, the event industry or air transport. In these areas there are still some massive restrictions. On the other hand, companies’ reluctance to invest is holding back the upswing – because their equity capital has deteriorated many times over as a result of the crisis. The recovery is largely driven by exports, which had collapsed particularly drastically.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier is planning further help in the corona crisis. © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

The crisis also leads to burdens on labour market. Although the short-time work allowance is used by many companies, it will continue until August 670,000 jobs dropped out. Because there would have been an increase in employment without the “corona shock”, the number of job losses due to the crisis will rise to 820,000, according to the institutes. However, from the point of view of the institutes, the labor market seems to have bottomed out. The unemployment rate is likely to be 5.9 percent this year and next and will decrease slightly to 5.5 percent in 2022, after 6.4 percent this summer.

However, the disposable income of private households is even in the acute crisis phase remained relatively stable overall. Economic stimulus programs have also contributed to this. However, many consumers are currently putting their money on the high edge: According to the institutes, the savings rate reached a record level in the second quarter. Kooths said it should save an additional 150 billion euros in purchasing power this year. The big question is when consumers will save less and go shopping again, especially more expensive goods – and thus drive consumption as a pillar of economic performance.

Corona crisis: VAT cut seems to fizzle out

In view of the current high propensity to save, the temporary reduction in VAT threatens to fizzle out. In any case, several institutes criticize the tax reduction: It has considerable disadvantages, for example because it does not specifically favor those who suffered particularly from the consequences of the pandemic. In addition, it has a low “multiplier effect”, in other words: “With the same expenditure of funds, a greater effect could be developed with other measures”, as the report says. “All in all, a general stimulation of domestic demand in a pandemic is not a suitable economic policy measure.” It would therefore be better to “make targeted transfers to those private households and companies that have actually suffered income losses as a result of the crisis”.

Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) warned of carelessness with a view to increasing numbers of infections. “Otherwise the rapid upswing is gone very quickly.” If, on the other hand, everyone did their part to keep the infection rate under control, Germany could continue to come through the crisis comparatively well. Scholz had said in June when the decision on a billion dollar economic stimulus package was made: “We want to get out of the crisis with oomph.”

Because many companies are still heavily burdened by the crisis, the Federal Minister of Economics wants Peter Altmaier (CDU) to improve aid. It is about continuing to help companies overcome corona-related difficulties, he said on Wednesday.

Corona crisis: Bridging aid will be extended until June 30, 2021

So should the current until the end of the year Bridging assistance extended by six months to June 30, 2021 will. The Ministry of Economic Affairs is also thinking of better depreciation options and elements of an entrepreneur’s wages – previously fixed operating costs such as rents or leases are being reimbursed. Business associations had complained that a lot of help did not reach the self-employed. The federal government paid for the bridging aid 25 billion euros planned. Of that, only 1.1 billion euros have been approved.

Business associations such as the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for targeted measures to support companies that are particularly affected by the pandemic. DIHK General Manager Martin Wansleben said that the economic recovery will be “tougher than we can imagine.” The General Manager of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations, Steffen Kampeter, called the forecast of the institutes a clear one Warning sign: “The upswing is not a sure-fire success.” The brakes on growth and productivity must be released quickly. The reluctance of companies to invest is particularly problematic. ” (dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network

