In the recipe for managing waiting lists the first step is the data, “fundamental for identifying the critical points on which to intervene” and which must be “uniform” between the different Regions in order to provide a clear picture. Then there are the concrete actions. “If we intervened on 3 lines already identified, the waiting times would be greatly reduced”, explains Maria Pia Randazzo, head of the Health Statistics and Information Flows office of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), to Adnkronos Salute.

The data “help us understand where we are going and how to intervene promptly. To date, we do not have uniform information on waiting lists because information based on different criteria is published on the Regions' websites. Now, however, we are going in another direction” , adds Randazzo, recalling that the State-Regions Conference on the topic has just approved the guidelines for the Regions' websites, which will allow for a clearer and more homogeneous picture.

The next step is concrete interventions. Starting from bookings concentrated in a single point of reference, “so that there is no fragmentation of requests. If the entire offer is managed with the Cup – underlines Randazzo – it is more likely that the demand can be satisfied. Often However, what happens is that the accredited private individual has separate agendas and books in a parallel manner”. The second point “is taking care of patients who have already had a diagnosis with predefined paths. After the diagnosis, the patient does not yet have to go around booking checks. Taking charge presupposes, in fact, that everything is done automatically.” The third point “is attention to appropriateness, because not all tests are actually useful. If action were taken on these 3 directions – the Agenas expert is convinced – waiting times would be greatly reduced”.