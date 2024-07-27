Home page World

Press Split

Lukas Märtens wins the first German gold medal for a pool swimmer since 1988. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The first medal for the German Olympic team has arrived – and it shines gold. Freestyle swimmer Märtens is celebrating the greatest success of his career. He has recently been struggling with problems.

Paris – Lukas Märtens put his hands over his face in disbelief, then swung himself onto the line and celebrated the gigantic Olympic triumph with a raised fist. The 22-year-old has been crowned Olympic swimming champion in the 400-meter freestyle and has given the German team its first medal at the Summer Games in Paris. The Magdeburg native ended a seemingly endless wait: no German man had won Olympic gold in pool swimming since 1988 in Seoul.

“The last few years have been phenomenal, and now the crowning achievement in this really, really difficult year,” enthused Märtens on ARD. “Where it seems impossible to be at the top, that’s perhaps where it’s most possible.”

At the awards ceremony in the roaring swimming arena, Märtens had tears in his eyes and shook his head in disbelief. He kept taking deep breaths to avoid being completely overwhelmed by his emotions. “It was extremely difficult, but it was so beautiful. Everything just tingled,” said Märtens. So many thoughts and people who had supported him all these years were going through his head. He gratefully applauded the euphoric audience.

Lap of honour with gold medal

Märtens secured the German Swimming Association’s first gold in an Olympic pool since Britta Steffen’s double triumph in Beijing in 2008. In what was by far the greatest success of his career, the 22-year-old finished after 3:41.78 minutes. Märtens won ahead of second-placed Elijah Winnington from Australia and South Korean Kim Woomin. After having been in the lead for a long time, the finish became exciting. “In the end, I was standing,” admitted the German – but the lead was enough.

Lukas Märtens has won Olympic gold. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

With a gold medal around his neck, he did a lap of honour and posed for photos in front of the photographers. “He can be so proud of himself, he deserves it so much. He does such crazy things in training,” said Märtens’ ex-girlfriend and training partner Isabel Gose on ARD, crying with joy. She herself came fifth in the 400-metre freestyle.

“The race was simply world class. I am rarely speechless. I have tears in my eyes when commentating,” said former swimming world champion Thomas Rupprath on Eurosport. “He bravely swam his race from start to finish and didn’t let anyone distract him. Märtens deserved to be an Olympic champion.”

Health problems do not stop Martens

Märtens traveled to the Olympics in the French capital as the top favorite and the best in the world this year. At the German championships at the end of April, he was on course for a world record for a long time, finishing in 3:40.33 minutes. The international competition also knew by now: the protégé of long-distance national coach Bernd Berkhahn is even more to be reckoned with at the big highlight of the season than at the most recent major events.

Märtens has already established himself among the world’s elite in recent years. He won a medal at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 World Championships. He is not letting health problems stop him either. A chronic sinus infection has been bothering him for some time and will soon require an operation. He has so far refrained from having an operation to achieve his big goal of the Olympics. He has to take antibiotics again and again.

Märtens only has a short break

“I think we managed to get me back in shape pretty well,” said Märtens, referring to his health after the heats in the morning. He qualified for the finals as the fastest in 3:44.13 minutes. He was thrilled by the atmosphere in the packed La Défense Arena. “I’m not used to anything better than a football stadium,” he said.

Olympic champion Lukas Märtens fought back tears. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

“I’m in a great mood. My trainer has prepared me really well,” Märtens explained. “In terms of health, I’ve got everything under control. That’s why nothing stands in the way of this evening.” He was right. In the gold race, the second German starter, Oliver Klemet, took seventh place.

For Märtens, the action continues on Sunday morning. He is competing in the preliminary round of the 200-meter freestyle. He is also one of the medal candidates in this distance. He is also scheduled to compete in the 200-meter backstroke and the 4×200-meter freestyle relay. “Today we can celebrate a little, tomorrow we’ll continue,” announced Märtens. “I still have a few things planned.” dpa