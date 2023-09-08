Whe can drive the train, can he also work? The state labor court in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania recently had to deal with this question. The former chief physician of the orthopedic department of a rehabilitation clinic in Stralsund had complained. He had resigned from his employment. Two weeks before the start of the rest of his vacation, he fell ill and took the ten-hour train from Stralsund to his family home in southern Germany.

There he was examined by his family doctor, who diagnosed him with severe headaches, muscle hardening leading to significant limitations in movement and high blood pressure. She therefore wrote him off sick retrospectively for a period of two weeks, i.e. until the beginning of the remaining vacation.

A medical certificate weighs heavily

The employer did not believe the chief physician and refused to pay the salary for the period of illness. The plaintiff could not have been ill if he was able to undertake a ten-hour train journey. It is also striking that the certified duration of the illness ended exactly on the day on which the plaintiff began his remaining vacation before changing jobs.

The court did not follow this line of reasoning and awarded the chief physician his salary. The inability to work due to illness is usually already proven by the submission of a medical certificate of incapacity for work, which has a high probative value. The employer could indeed shake this. To do this, she would have to present reliable facts that raise considerable doubts about the existence of the illness specified in the certificate.







No suspicious timing

From the point of view of the court, the employer did not succeed in this. The Rostock judges did not consider the coincidence with the last few weeks of the notice period before the approaching rest of the leave to be conspicuous: In contrast to recent decisions by the Federal Labor Court and the Lower Saxony State Labor Court, the chief physician was not ill immediately with the resignation, nor did the period of illness and the notice period exactly coincide.

The ten-hour train journey is also not remotely comparable to the physical and mental stress of working as a senior consultant. Whether a certain activity during a sick leave raises doubts about the correctness of the certificate of incapacity for work always depends on the work task and the associated stress.