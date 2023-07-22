Holiday traffic in the south of Germany ends up in traffic jams early on Saturday morning. In addition, road works are being carried out in about 1400 places in Germany, which causes extra delays. In Austria there is traffic jams on the A10 from Salzburg to Villach and on the A11 from Villach to Slovenia. In Switzerland, the St. Gotthard tunnel in the A2 is the biggest bottleneck. There, the waiting time on Saturdays is an average of two hours.

In northern Italy it is also very busy on the road this weekend. A particularly popular holiday route to Lake Garda and Tuscany is from the Brenner Pass to Verona (A22). Last weekend, traffic here had to be patient for more than an hour. It will be busy at Budapest on Sunday 23 July due to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Hungary.

It was no busier on the road on Friday afternoon than usual, the ANWB reported. However, there was more holiday traffic, including from Rotterdam and Utrecht to the South. The A4 towards The Hague near Zoeterwoude-Dorp was closed for some time after an accident involving a motorcycle and two cars. The motorcyclist was injured and taken to hospital. The delay was more than an hour.