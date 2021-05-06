ofAndreas Schmid shut down

The Union is simply not getting out of the polls. Even after the K question has been clarified, the CDU and CSU lose approval ratings.

Berlin – The all-time winner of the ARD Germany trends has to accept the next survey slap. For the first time since July 2019, the Union is no longer the strongest force in the survey. The Greens have ousted the CDU / CSU from the top position: According to the polls published on Thursday, the CDU and CSU fell in favor of the voters by four points compared to April and thus only come to 23 percent. The Greens gained four points and now reach 26 percent – that would make them the strongest force at the moment.

Germany trend: Umfragewatschn for Laschet – only 51 percent support from their own party

The Greens would have improved by 15 percentage points compared to the last general election, and the Union would have lost nine points in the same period. Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet is faced with a difficult task – especially since the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister is still unable to shine with the best survey results in terms of himself. A further complicating factor for the native of Aachen is that the support from his own party is still crumbling.

Of the Union supporters surveyed, just one in two people spoke out in favor of Laschet (51 percent). For comparison: Green candidate Annalena Baerbock can know four out of five Green voters: inside (82 percent). SPD man Olaf Scholz has approval ratings of 63 percent in his own camp.

Germany trend: on par with Scholz – bitter poll swatter for Laschet

When asked about the top candidates of the parties, the picture for Laschet is just as gloomy. If the Germans could decide directly on the future Federal Chancellor, a relative majority of 28 percent would choose the Green leader Baerbock. Only 21 percent are in favor of the CDU boss. Interesting: Laschet got the same approval ratings as Finance Minister Scholz (21 percent; 30 percent answered “don’t know” or gave no answer).

This is remarkable in that the SPD – decoupled from Scholz – only has 14 percent. The Social Democrats lose two points compared to the previous month. At the same time, the AfD, currently the strongest opposition party, gained one point and reached twelve percent. The FDP improved by two points to eleven percent, the Left lost one point to six percent. According to this snapshot, the co-party leaders Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Janine Wissler must tremble for entry into the Bundestag. Reaching the five percent hurdle doesn’t seem set in stone.

Corona: approval for measures increases – narrow majority against vaccination relaxations

Far away from the election campaign, a narrow majority of those questioned also spoke out against immediate easing for those who have recovered from corona and those who have been vaccinated. 51 percent think that the relevant rules should only apply when more people have the chance of a corona vaccination. The Bundestag has meanwhile spoken out in favor of relief, now the Bundesrat has to agree.

The approval of the current Corona measures has meanwhile increased significantly compared to the previous month. One in four thinks the rules are appropriate (40 percent; 16 more than in April). For 30 percent of Germans, the rules go too far (+6), for 26 percent not far enough (-22). In the representative survey by infratest dimap for the ARD Germany trend 1351 eligible voters were interviewed from Monday to Wednesday. The margin of error is two to three points. (as)