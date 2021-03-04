Heat summer 2021? Yes! – say weather experts. Just in time for the beginning of summer on June 21st, the temperatures could even break records

Munich – There isn’t much that the countless virologists and epidemiologists around the world really agree on during the Corona crisis *. But they all say one thing: the virus doesn’t like heat. So people are eagerly awaiting the rise in temperatures. In February of this year, the values ​​on the thermometers in Germany rose to up to 20 degrees – a record-breaking one. And as some weather experts are now confirming: Summer could also get hot – and very hot at that.

Summer heat in Germany? Long-term forecast with a good outlook

Like the portal wetter.de reported, there are two different ways * of calculating a long-term forecast for the weather. The European model ECMWF and the model of the American weather agency NOAA. If both come to a similar result when calculating their long-term prognoses, the probability is high that these will also occur.

According to both calculations, it will already be too warm in Germany in June. In the European model, the heat focus is mainly on the south of the country, while the American forecast sees the heat evenly distributed in Germany – and also shows a significant increase in heat in other parts of Europe.

How hot will summer 2021 be? Two models provide a clear result

Even if the models differ slightly from each other and in some exceptions, such as Spain, differ greatly in their forecast – it can be assumed that summer in Germany will start right at the beginning, namely as early as June with a major heat wave.

Whether that also leads to perfect bathing weather on the German coasts – unfortunately, in the long run, there is not so much that can be said about that. Nevertheless, the long-term forecasts are important, especially for the energy industry. The long-term forecasts are quite sufficient for this. How many degrees exactly it will now be at the maximum and which week or even which days will be the warmest – there is still no precise prognosis for this. How wetter.de reported, exact weather reports can only be calculated for three to a maximum of nine days. Still, there is good news: Summer 2021 will be a warm summer. And thus possibly pave the way for a second half of the year that is as pandemic-free as possible. However, this could again bring with it the problem of severe drought.

Before that happens, however, it will probably get really cold again. The winter comeback for Germany in March already seems certain. Deep “Erik” pulls up. It is only a weak cold front, but spring in winter is over for the time being. The warm weather in Germany is coming to an end. “Rain of blood” is the order of the day.

