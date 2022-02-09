People with high blood pressure who take prescription acetaminophen may be increasing their risk of heart attacks and stroke, according to a new study, cited by the BBC.

The research from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland followed 110 volunteers, two-thirds of whom were taking medication for hypertension. The researchers asked volunteers to take 1g of acetaminophen four times a day for two weeks — a common dose for patients with chronic pain — and then sham pills, or placebo, for another two weeks.

+ Drugs against Covid-19 used in Brazil are suspended in the US

The study showed that acetaminophen increased blood pressure, “one of the most important risk factors for heart attacks and strokes” – far more than a placebo, according to Edinburgh clinical pharmacologist James Dear, quoted by the BBC.

The researchers behind the study advise doctors to prescribe the lowest possible dose of acetaminophen for patients with chronic pain and to be aware of those with high blood pressure and a risk of heart disease.

“The study is not about the short-term use of acetaminophen for headaches or fever, which is obviously not a problem,” said Iain MacIntyre, clinical pharmacology consultant at the British Health Service and lead author of the research. The issue is in the prolonged use of the drug, associated with patients with high blood pressure problems.

Despite not being able to explain how acetaminophen raises blood pressure, the research team argues that the study’s conclusions should lead to a review of acetaminophen prescriptions for longer periods.

