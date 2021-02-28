I.As part of a joint study, scientists from Ireland, Great Britain and Germany have compiled data that indicate a serious weakening of the meridional overturning flow. This current, better known as the Gulf Stream, is an important motor for the circulating water masses of the world’s oceans and contributes significantly to the heat distribution between cold and warm regions of the world.

Previous research has already shown that the Gulf Stream has weakened by around 15 percent since the 1950s. The now Study published in Nature Geoscience indicates, however, that this change did not occur within the framework of natural fluctuations, but is a permanent trend.

Data up to 1600 years old

“For the first time, we combined a number of previous studies,” says Stefan Rahmstorf. He is a researcher at the Potsam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and the initiator of the project. Since long-term measurements of the Gulf Stream have only been carried out since 2004, the scientists also examined data from natural environmental archives. This includes information about the annual rings of trees, ocean sediments and ice cores. However, historical records, for example from old ship logs, can also be found in the scientists’ data collection.

Combined, these data, up to 1,600 years old, showed that the Gulf Stream was relatively stable for at least 1,000 years. “With the end of the Little Ice Age around 1850, the ocean current began to weaken, with a second, even more drastic decline following since the middle of the 20th century.”

The researchers see this as confirmation that the weakening of the Gulf Stream is closely interwoven with the global warming caused by greenhouse gases. Earlier studies suggested this as well. The Gulf Stream is driven by differences in density in the ocean. “Warm and salty surface water moves from south to north, where it cools down and becomes denser. If it’s hard enough, the water sinks into deeper ocean layers and flows back to the south, ”writes PIK on its website. However, fresh water is being added to the northern Atlantic as a result of increased precipitation and the increased melting of the Greenland ice sheet. As a result, the salinity and thus the density of the water decrease there, which explains the reduction in the Gulf Stream.

The consequences could be serious for people on both sides of the Atlantic. While the Gulf Stream normally pushes the water away from the American mainland, a further decrease in the cycle could lead to an increased rise in the sea water level. In Europe, however, this phenomenon could lead to extreme weather events such as heat waves and less summer precipitation, the scientists write.