The vaccines against Covid-19 They arrived to begin to put a stop to the pandemic generated by this new disease that turned the world upside down and caused millions of deaths around the globe. However, recent studies have found that vaccines against Covid-19 can generate possible long-term effects.

The study, carried out by the Global Vaccine Data Network and published in the magazine Vaccineoffers crucial information about their safety,

To date, more than 13.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The study analyzed data from 99 million vaccinated people in eight countries and found that vaccines are related to an increase in neurological, blood and heart conditions.

Among the most important findings are:

Increased risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, especially after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Increased likelihood of pericarditis, inflammation of the sac that covers the heart, after the first and fourth doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Increased risk of a type of blood clot in the brain after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Possible relationship between viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) and Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disorder.

Cases of transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis after the administration of different types of vaccines.

It is important to note that these effects are rare and that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the risks. However, the information provided by this study is crucial for the continued monitoring of vaccine safety and for the development of prevention and treatment strategies for possible adverse effects.

In addition to the aforementioned effects, an independent study from the Yale School of Medicine has identified cases of chronic post-vaccination syndrome, characterized by symptoms such as exercise intolerance, excessive fatigue, numbness and mental confusion.

Research into the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is an ongoing process and it is important for people to stay informed about the latest findings. If you experience any adverse effects after receiving the vaccine, it is essential that you consult a doctor.