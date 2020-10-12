Almost seven months have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A totally new virus, with which we continue to learn to live. With more than 30 million people affected worldwide and one million deaths, COVID-19 is still far from being completely eradicated. While waiting for a vaccine, certain studies continue to analyze this new disease and, although it is still early, some of the sequels are already known.

This is how it appears reflected in the ‘JAMA’ article, developed by Carlos Del Río, Lauren F. Collins and Preeti Malani, from Emory University (Georgia) and Michigan. “It is still early in the monitoring of the pandemic, it is possible that a large number of patients experience long-term sequelae ”, he is reported to have suggested the term “long-distance carriers” to refer to the infected.

Lung problems

A Spanish expert indicates that the most frequent symptoms are found “Fatigue, tiredness or headache.” However, shortness of breath “is also frequent, and can occasionally be serious, preventing activities of daily living and even needing oxygen treatment at home.” This can be due “To chronic fibrotic damage to his lungs following viral infection and subsequent inflammation.”

Some patients have needed a lung transplant “In the face of such a significant deterioration in lung function.” “Respiratory failure can also be due to other serious complications, such as thrombus formation,” adds the expert. Among other symptoms, they may persist “Muscle aches and weaknesses, dizziness, palpitations, chest pain, loss of smell or taste, cough, low-grade fever, sore throat, dyspepsia and other abdominal discomfort, skin lesions, paresthesias or memory problems.”

Heart problems

It has been seen in certain severe coronavirus patients, along with thromboembolic disease. Among the sequels is myocardial inflammation and myocarditis, as well as cardiac arrhythmias after infection, that is, an inflammation of the heart tissue. A German study with 100 patients revealed cardiac involvement in 78% and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60%.

Neurological problems

SARS-CoV-2 can penetrate brain tissue through viremia or, also, by direct invasion of the olfactory nerve, which produces anosmia. Among coronavirus patients, the most persistent are headache, vertigo, and chemosensory dysfunction (for example, anosmia and ageusia).

Encephalitis, seizures, and other conditions such as major mood swings and ‘brain fog’ up to 2 to 3 months after the onset of the illness.

Psychological problems

Far from physical problems, psychological problems can be even more persistent in the long term. The scope has not yet been determined, but experts point to psychological disorders, such as anxiety or insomnia. Among the symptoms, there may be mood swings and irritability. Some pictures may lead to more severe depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Many of the COVID-19 patients they present feelings of isolation and loneliness. The stigma related to the virus is also widespread and can result in a sense of hopelessness.