Also in the first quarter of 2023 the long-term rental sector confirms its strong growth in Italy. The data released by Unrae speak of 178,391 units between cars and off-road vehicles in the first three months of the year, for an increase of 31.9% compared to the same period last year: the increase in volumes concerns all user components without distinction, with private individuals holding 25,497 stipulated contracts and companies holding 152,894 contracts, for a share of 85.7% of the total.

The short term is good too

Almost three out of four companies that rely on long-term rental do not operate in the automotive sector, a figure up by over 31% compared to the same period in 2022. What does not change broadly is instead the average duration of contracts, which was 23 months in the quarter. The contracts of short-term rental companies also grew, passing from 4.6% to 7.4% of the share, while the contracts stipulated by Dealers and Builders reached 3.3% and those relating to to long-term rental companies.

Electrified downwards

Also take a look at the different power supplies. In almost all sectors it is the diesel leads the ranking of preferences: among Individuals it is chosen in 36.1% of cases, in long-term rental it has a share of 41.7%, among Dealers and Manufacturers it is 40.7%, among non-automotive companies by 59.8%. Only among short-term rentals it fails to win: in this case it is petrol that dominates with a share of 39.1%. What about electrified power supplies? While HEV hybrids showed growth in all channels, plug-in hybrids among Private Individuals were substantially halved, going from a share of 11.7% in the first quarter of 2022 to 6.4% of that of this year, the same goes for pure electrics which decreased from 4.7% to 3.3%.

SUVs and sedans rule

We close with the trend of body shops, with SUVs remaining the undisputed leader. In particular, among non-automotive companies and dealers and manufacturers, the largest share concerns those in segment C, with a share of 25.6%, 24.1% and 25.4% respectively, while in short-term rental those of segment B with 36.7%. Lastly, mention of merit for the A and B segment sedans, which lead the long-term rental ranking.