The long term rental is an innovative form of vehicle rental (cars, vans, scooters), intended for both companies that a private. This guide aims to clarify how NLT works and what opportunities it offers compared to other better known solutions.

Having reached this point, there will certainly be a need to understand what are the costs of a long term rental, all the benefits And how does it work actually this formula which is becoming more and more popular in Italy.

How long-term rental works

The long-term rental operation it’s very simple. Both individuals and companies can choose to lease for a specific period (but a long duration), whatever means they want. The benefit main is to pay a monthly fee incurred which is defined “all inclusive“.

It includes services that would otherwise have to be paid for separately:

Insurance;

Ordinary maintenance;

Extraordinary maintenance;

Stamp;

Road assistance.

With the NLT formula moreover, it is possible to say goodbye to the long ones bureaucratic procedures which the rental company will take care of entirely.

Long-term rental is worthwhile? Comparison of advantages and disadvantages

THE benefits of long-term rental are multiple, either for individuals that for companies o owners of VAT number.

Rental for individuals

Change vehicle whenever the contract expires.

whenever the contract expires. Don’t think about the bureaucratic aspects (as the insurance expiry ) and other expenses to be faced before related deadlines .

(as the ) and other expenses to be faced before . Driving a new vehicle without shelling out exorbitant amounts.

without shelling out exorbitant amounts. To rent a vehicle despite having no budget (lease without advance ).

a vehicle despite having no budget (lease ). Fixed costs (aside from gasoline) with no further surprises or unexpected costs.

(aside from gasoline) with no further surprises or unexpected costs. No devaluation car, scooter or van. Contrary to what would happen when the vehicle becomes owned.

VAT numbers and freelancers

Deduction And deduction .

And . Simplicity of management, thanks to the possibility of issuing a single invoice while managing several vehicle fleets.

while managing several vehicle fleets. Economic saving compared to the purchase and the costs that would have to be incurred if the vehicles were purchased.

Hassle-free driving, more relaxed and peaceful with long-term rental which is convenient for companies and individuals

L’only disadvantage of long-term rental, if we could define it that way, lies in the fact that the leased vehicle will never become property. Therefore the long-term rental pays off to whom it runs many kilometers a year and has the desire to change cars often.

Some examples of new and used NLT offers

Each rental company periodically establishes a tariff to apply to its fleet. At the time of writing we have taken several as a starting point offers for rent a new car And used is powered on gas that hybrid.

Here are some examples to clarify the rates and the monthly cost (although it may vary) and what is included in the fee.

NLT RENTAL EXAMPLE FEATURES COST Fiat 500X 1.0 T3 120 CV – Cult – Down payment of € 3500 (IE)

– Duration 36 months

– 30,000 km overall € 226 (Excluding VAT) per month Renault Clio 1.6 Hybrid E-Tech 140 CV 5P – Zen (Hybrid) – Deposit of 2500 € (IE)

– Duration 60 months

– 50,000 km overall € 296 (Excluding VAT) per month Fiat 500 1.0 70 CV – Mild Hybrid Connect – Deposit of 2500 € (IE)

– Duration 48 months

– 80,000 km overall € 185 (on offer with VAT excluded) per month Toyota C-HR 1.8 Hybrid 122 CV E-CVT – Lounge (Used) – Deposit of 3000 € (IE)

– Duration 60 months

– 50,000 km overall € 245 (Excluding VAT) per month RATES Long-term rental of new and used cars

Is long-term rental for novice drivers possible?

The possibility of long-term car rental also extends to novice drivers. They could rent a vehicle for the duration they wish, as long as they comply with the Highway Code, that is to be able to drive a car whose ratio KW/Tare is inferior or the same to 55.

In addition, the KW of the car to be rented must be minors or the same to 70 KW, which correspond on average to 95 hp.

But the car rental is suitable for novice drivers? Yes for several reasons. The most important of all is the economic saving. There first insurance for those who have obtained the B license for less than 3 years and cannot take advantage of the Bersani Law, would have an excessively high cost.

New driver driving a long-term rental car

With the NLT formula this is not even considered, since the policy is included in the all-inclusive fee. The average cost to rent a car small wanders between 150€ and maximum 300€ per month, while for one bigger car the price would rise to 350/450 € approx.

It is important to remember the characteristics of a car for novice drivers, before you can break the Law and be punishable for crimes.

Is long-term used car rental a good solution?

As with any NLT solution, the long term rental from used cars provides the all-inclusive package. With the difference of being able to pay a reduced fee thanks to being able to drive a vehicle that has already been used.

This one however, has a further advantage compared to what we are used to: being able to be sure of drive a used car in perfect condition (avoiding scams like that of lower mileage), given that without a car company to act as “guarantor”, the factors to determine their quality would be many.

What happens at the end of the long-term rental agreement?

What happens at the end of the long-term rental? The company will set up a meeting with the tenant (about 15 days prior to the end of the contract), in which the state of the car and signed a report of delivery.

The rental agreement can be renewed at the end of the agreement

At the end of the agreement, the lessee can choose whether renew the contract, definitively terminate relations with the company or lease another new vehicle for the long term.

There is no possibility (as happens with leasing), to be able to buy the same vehicle by paying for one maxi final installment.

