From April 3, 2023 taxi drivers and NCC drivers can choose to to rent the car, rather than buying it, thus avoiding immobilising large capitals for one’s business eaaccessing all the services included in the rental. The news comes from circular from the General Directorate of Motorizationmore than two and a half years since DL Simplification which in July 2020 had, on paper, abolished the rental ban for these categories, pending an implementing measure.

Long-term rental for taxis and NCC

Carrying out long-term rental for taxis and NCC. The old Highway Code provided for the rental prohibition for taxis and Ncc, which is no longer there thanks to the Simplification Decree.

Now taxis can be purchased with the long-term rental formula

With the circular of 3 April 2023, taxi drivers they will no longer be forced to buy their own taxi. They can choose to rent it with the long-term formula, adhering to all services included in the monthly feesuch as the possession tax, the insurance and the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the taxi.

The potential audience of beneficiaries of the law is widening: in Italy it is estimated that they are around 60,000 vehicles used as a taxi or rental with driver, which will now also be able to use long-term rental. Half of these are active in the large urban centres.

Long-term rental advantages for taxis and NCC

The standard was strongly supported by ANIASA (the Association of mobility services in Confindustria)which fought in the appropriate forums to overcome this bureaucratic obstacle, highlighting i economic benefits for the sectors concerned and for the whole community in terms of safety and reduction of emissions.

Long-term rental for taxis and NCC brings with it a series of economic and environmental benefits

Today nearly 20% of the taxis in circulation have over 10 years of seniority (Source: Transport Regulatory Authority), while rental vehicles have an average life of 36-48 months and vehicle rental management allows economic savings even higher than 20% compared to the purchase of the vehicle.

“He finally fell – declares the President of ANIASA, Albert Viano – an obstacle to innovation and the use of smart and sustainable forms of mobility for a significant number of cars that travel hundreds of thousands of kilometers every day on the streets of our cities.

Alberto Viano, President of ANIASA

Even taxi drivers and chauffeurs will thus be able to experience the effectiveness of long-term rental in the field, both in management and economic terms. An opening which, although late, also bodes well for other categories (for example vehicles with a capacity exceeding 60 quintals) to which the rental is still, anachronistically, precluded”.

