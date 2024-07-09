Long-term rental soars in the first six months of 2024. According to the analysis carried out by UNRAE, the figures speak of a 40% more than the same period in 2023for a total of 508,940 practices stipulated. In addition, 86.5% of contracts lasting more than 30 days are related to companies (440,392 units) and 13.5% to private individuals (68,548 units). There is a strong prevalence of non-automotive companies, which represent 72.9% of the total (+41.4%), followed by contracts with private individuals with a weight of 13.5% (+41.4%), Short-Term Rental (NBT) at 7.6% (+44.5%), Dealers and Manufacturers at 4.1% (+36.1%). Companies offering Long-Term Rental methods, the only channel in decline (-8.4%), further lose share and stop at 1.9%, compared to 2.9% in the first half of 2023. The average duration of contracts remains stable at 23 months, as in the same period of 2023, with a decrease in contracts for private individuals from 26 to 23 months, compared to an increase from 24 to 25 months for non-automotive companies.

Power supplies

The petrol engine is the preferred choice of the NBT (47.5%), in non-automotive companies diesel takes first place with 46.0%. Among hybrid engines, NLT users prevail with a share of 35.2%, followed closely by private individuals with 29.0% and Dealers and Manufacturers with 28.4%. Among BEVs, Dealers and Manufacturers (15.5%) hold the lead, while among PHEVs private individuals (8.8%) and non-automotive companies (7.9%); residual shares for methane and LPG engines in every type of user.

Segments

Regarding the segments, SUVs with 54.3% of contracts surpass sedans which stop at 31.2%, Station Wagons follow in third place with 11.8% (driven by non-automotive companies). In absolute terms, SUVs in segment C alone reach over a quarter of preferences (25.3%), thanks to non-automotive companies (26.6%), NLT (26.0%) and private individuals (25.9%). In second place, SUVs in segment B follow with 17.6%, the preferred choice of NBT with 33.1%. Among sedans, those in segment B are the most representative (11.9%), with a prevalent weight of NBT (at 23.4%).

Regions

Lombardy continues to hold first place in terms of number of contracts with 32.9%followed by Lazio with 16.1%, Trentino-Alto Adige with 7.4%, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna with 7.3%. Lombardy has the highest share of contracts stipulated by non-automotive companies (86.0%), Calabria, Molise and Puglia have the highest share of contracts with private individuals (respectively 34.9%, 32.8% and 29.1%). Trentino-Alto Adige stands out for the majority share of NBT (58.1%) and NLT (18.8%) contracts.