José Gordon talks about creating a “range of rates” to “boost the productive sector” and “put an end to TLP volatility”

The director of Productive Development, Foreign Trade and Innovation at the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), José Gordon, said that the state development bank does not intend to end the TLP (Long-Term Rate) or recreate the TJLP (Long-Term Interest Rate).

“What is being considered is having a range of rates, just as public debt has several interest indexes, which can also index BNDES loans, as far as possible, and keeping within the limits of public debt and Selic”, said Gordon in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Wednesday (29.mar.2023).

The adoption of the TLP to replace the TJLP (Long-Term Interest Rate) in the government of Michel Temer (MDB) helped anchor inflation and Selic expectations. It also allowed the growth of private credit and the reduction of the neutral interest rate.

Before, the TJLP allowed loans with much lower interest rates than the Selic and required resources from the National Treasury to finance the operations. In other words, they were subsidized.

TLP sought to adjust BNDES credit interest rates to those practiced by the market. According to the state development bank, the TPL for contracts signed from March of that year is calculated based on the IPCA (National Index of Prices to the Extended Consumer).

According to Gordon, the idea of ​​the rate fan is “drive the productive sector to be innovative” It is “end the TLP volatility, which varies from month to month and this compromises cash”.

For him, the current calculation, indexed to the IPCA, makes the rate unstable. “It’s the month’s inflation. So it’s unstable, very volatile. In one month, it is one value, in another month, it is another value. For the entrepreneur’s cash flow, this is horrible”, he declared.

“Today, the TLP has become a cost for the exporter. The world returned to discuss industrial policy, which began to be based on innovation and decarbonization. BNDES will support the structuring of more complex technology parks and startups“, he said.

“Markets will start to not want products that are not green, decarbonized, that are not innovative. Even to export, you have to have a strong industry. That’s why we need to do this whole process.”