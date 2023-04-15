Home page World

The group “Extinction Rebellion” is allowed to set up a camp in a Berlin park. In which climate activists could be prepared for blockades.

Berlin – Climate protests have long been the order of the day and some of them are becoming more and more drastic. Whether throwing food at pictures or sticking yourself there – the actions are diverse. A particularly drastic form of demonstration is the blockade, which has already occurred several times on German streets. Many citizens are therefore critical of the climate demonstrators, but the group Extinction Rebellion was nevertheless granted an area in Berlin’s Invalidenpark.

Climate camp in the middle of Berlin: activists gather for spring rebellion

This will be used as a kind of camp during a long-term rally that will take place from April 11th to 18th. Numerous buildings were also daubed, such as the entrance to the FDP party headquarters. Apparently, the camp in the Invalidenpark includes a field kitchen, platforms and sanitary facilities for 500 people like them Bild newspaper reported. The police confirmed the approval of the long-term rally and referred to the freedom of assembly in a justification. According to the report, road blockades are also practiced on the site.

Climate activists hold long-term rally in Berlin – Numerous incidents during protests

Extinction Rebellion activists are calling for a spring rebellion and are calling on the government to declare a species extinction emergency. Furthermore, a dissolved, representative citizens’ council is to be convened. This is ultimately to decide which measures are to be taken to deal with the energy and environmental crisis. On Thursday (April 13) alone, more than 60 people were arrested in Berlin for possible crimes during climate protests in Berlin. Days of protests have been announced for April, with which Berlin is to be brought to a standstill.

Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) said that all protests that are within the scope of freedom of expression and assembly will be supported and, if necessary, protected. “But blind anger towards damage, coercion, endangering others leave this framework that we have given ourselves as a society,” said the senator. “If this limit is exceeded, the rule of law will resolutely oppose it.” For example, the activists had previously stormed the Hotel Adlon and set off pyrotechnics. There is agreement on the goal of climate protection, but the path chosen by the demonstrators is wrong and does not lead them a step closer to the actual goal. (kiba/dpa/afp)