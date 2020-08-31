The parliamentary election on Sunday brought heavy losses to the long-term Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic. According to forecasts by election researchers, his ruling party, the DPS, only got 35 percent of the vote and 29 to 30 seats. In the last election four years ago, the DPS had 41 percent of the vote and 36 of 81 parliamentary seats. The forecast from Monday night was based on a count of 89 percent.

The pro-Western DPS was again the relatively strongest force this time. The opposition alliance around the pro-Russian Democratic Front (DF) is, however, hot on her heels with 33 percent of the vote and 27 to 28 mandates. With its potential allies – two smaller social democratic parties and lists of the Albanian and Bosniak minorities – the presidential party would at best have 40 seats in the new parliament and would therefore have missed the government majority.

The DF alliance would have one of these together with two pro-European alliances led by the liberal democrats and the citizens’ party URA. In many positions, however, these party blocs differ greatly from one another. It remains to be seen whether – in the case of a majority – they will be able to agree on a common government program.

Djukanovic did not give up the claim to leadership for his DPS on election night. “We currently have 40 mandates together with the traditional partners,” he explained to supporters in Podgorica. “The fight for a majority in parliament continues.” In addition, the official results of the State Election Commission have to be awaited.

The 58-year-old has been ruling the former Yugoslav republic on the Adriatic in various functions for almost 30 years. Critics accuse him of corruption, the persecution of independent media and election manipulation. In his era there has never been a democratic change of power in any parliamentary or presidential election.

The population of the small Balkan country is divided on many fundamental issues, such as the relationship with Serbia and the West. Djukanovic today stands for a pro-western course. In 2006 he led the country to independence from Serbia, and in 2017 to NATO. Montenegro has been negotiating EU accession since 2012.

Most recently, however, Djukanovic fueled tensions when, at the end of last year, he passed a law threatening the Belgrade-controlled Serbian Orthodox Church with the expropriation of its properties. The law attracted mass protests, which only subsided in the spring as a result of the corona pandemic.

Djukanovic’s government is also faced with allegations of manipulating the electoral process. Studies by investigative journalists have already shown strong indications of falsified electoral rolls, buying votes and blackmailing voters in previous elections.

Should the State Election Commission present a final result that deviates significantly from the forecasts made on election night to the detriment of the opposition, this could lead to mass protests by opposition supporters. Election day itself was calm and peaceful. (dpa)