GThe managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke is not going to end the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the end of 2022, as initially announced. The 61-year-old extended his contract by three years up to and including December 31, 2025. The BVB announced this Monday.

Watzke will continue to act as CEO. The contracts of the other managing directors were also extended early. Thomas Treß and Carsten Cramer’s contracts now run through June 30, 2025 instead of the same date in 2022.

“After intensive discussions, we succeeded in winning Hans-Joachim Watzke as chairman of the management board for another three years,” said BVB President Reinhard Rauball and praised the trio: “Despite the parameters that have changed dramatically as a result of the corona pandemic Due to the associated consequences in terms of income, our management succeeded in keeping the ship stable on course in stormy seas. ”Even against the background of the pandemic,“ nobody has to worry about Borussia Dortmund’s existence. The next two seasons are already fully financed regardless of whether they reach the Uefa Champions League. “

Watzke has been managing director of the Champions League quarter-finalists since February 2005. He had actually announced his retirement for 2022. In the “Handelsblatt” he recently stated: “I know my responsibility towards this association very well. It is completely out of the question that I will disembark in the biggest crisis. ”Therefore, his departure in the coming year is“ at least not as deep in my thoughts as before the pandemic ”.