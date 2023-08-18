Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 9:32 am

Future interest rates operate stable to the middle of the curve, while long ones retreat in line with Treasury yields amid concerns about China’s economy and more monetary tightening by the world’s main central banks. On the radar are the lecture by BC president Roberto Campos Neto (9:30 am) and the second day of meetings between BC directors and economists for the preparation of the Quarterly Inflation Report.

At 9:20 am, the rate of the interbank deposit contract (DI) for January 2024 marked a minimum of 12.430%, from 12.438% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2025 hit 10.545%, 10.537%, and the one for January 2027 was at the maximum of 10.335%, 10.340%. The DI for January 2029 fell to 10.850% from 10.881% in yesterday’s adjustment. The spot dollar was up 0.15%, at R$4.9890.