Alves has been in pretrial detention for several days, while a 23-year-old girl accuses him of assaulting her in a Barcelona nightclub.

Last week, the Public Prosecutor’s Office opposed a request for Danny’s provisional release.

And the Spanish program “Y Ahora Sonsoles” stated that Alves changed his words again and admitted for the first time what happened in the club with the young woman.

According to the program, during the investigations, Alves confirmed for the first time the girl’s story, but indicated that what happened “was with her consent and consent, and it was not rape.”

The 39-year-old admitted, at first, that he was in the club with other people, stressing that he did not know the girl.

After that, the former Barcelona player revealed that he actually met the girl in the club, but he denied that “anything happened between them.”

And the Spanish newspaper “Marca” said that all the previous accounts presented by the Brazilian star were aimed at “concealing his betrayal of his wife”, model Juana Sanz.

According to the latest amendment to Spanish law, Alves faces a prison sentence of 4 to 12 years, if the charges against him are confirmed.