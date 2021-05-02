After a Sars-CoV-2 infection, many still suffer months later. Even those who were not seriously ill. Their concentration suffers, they are exhausted, they cannot breathe freely. What do we now know about how they can be helped?

Noh “Corona” to get fit again, that takes two weeks. At most, provided that the Sars-CoV-2 infection is mild and you can cure it at home. A few days of coughing and headache, maybe a fever, that’s it with Covid-19 – this assumption is almost common knowledge, after a year of pandemic everyone thinks they have a perspective. Eight out of ten corona infections are actually mild, with mild or no symptoms. But some patients still suffer after weeks and months.

Those affected have coined the term “Long Covid” for this, they have been exchanging information on social media since spring 2020. It is probably the first disease that became known via a hashtag, and the “post-Covid-19 condition” has recently been included in the World Health Organization’s international classification of diseases, making it a recognized diagnosis. In addition to social networks, rehabilitation clinics, hospital outpatient departments and self-help groups are now a point of contact, and there the patients report their sometimes puzzling fates: There is the woman in her forties who suddenly cannot find her way to work. The young man who previously enjoyed hiking in the Alps and has been walking on the rollator since Corona. People who can no longer create a book page because they lack concentration to read. Those who are plagued by headaches, weakness, pain, shortness of breath – and are repeatedly overwhelmed by leaden exhaustion.