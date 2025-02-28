Long rope hiking, the most mythical of the routes of the Sierra de Guadarrama

If you like hiking and move through the center of Spain, sooner or later you will hear about the long rope. It is one of the most classic and demanding routes of the Sierra de Guadarrama, a lamb of more than 20 kilometers that connects the port of Navacerrada with the port of La Morcuera, linking up to nine summits above 2,100 meters. It is not a walk to improvise: it requires preparation, good physical form and some logistics. But if you dare, the reward will be spectacular.

The journey, which is completed in about nine or ten hours of walking, accumulates a positive slope close to 1,100 meters and a similar negative, which makes it a challenge for both the body and the mind. The minimum altitude is located in the port of La Morcuera, about 1,800 meters, while the highest point is reached in the imposing chief of larger iron, which rises to 2,383 meters. This combination of landscape efforts and rewards has made the long rope a classic of Madrid mountaineering, a route that falls in love with both beginners and experts.