A terrible accident between a Smart and two other cars occurred yesterday evening near Terracina. A father and a son were involved in this terrible clash, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the former.

Accident in Terracina: three cars involved in the crash

Yesterday evening, July 8, 2024, late in the evening a tragic event occurred accident near Terracinamore precisely on the Superstrada 699 Frosinone-Mare. A father and son were on board their Smart when suddenly the terrible crash occurred.

The son of Ernesto Colapietrodriving the car, was hit by two other cars traveling in the opposite direction to him. We are talking about a Dacia Duster and from a Mercedes B-ClassThe first was driven by the Marshal of the Anagni Forestry Carabinieri, while the second car was driven by a police inspector.

The impact was really strong, so much so that Ernesto Colapietro, an 85-year-old man from Ceccano, was thrown from the car, dying instantly. The fate of his 30-year-old son was different, and he is currently hospitalized at Saint Camillus of Rome. His condition appears to be very serious at the moment.

The dynamics of the accident

At the moment it is not clear what happened or even the reasons why this terrible event occurred. clash. It is assumed that the young boy who was driving the Smart lost control even if there is not yet enough evidence to assume this.

The other two vehicles involved in the accident were luckier, as both drivers of the two cars reported only superficial injuries, not appearing to be in danger of life. The emergency services also intervened on the scene the air rescue but unfortunately for Ernesto there was nothing that could be done.

The following are currently underway: reliefs to establish the exact dynamics of the accident. The Terracina traffic police officers will have to reconstruct what happened in order to provide an explanation for this terrible accident.