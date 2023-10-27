Israelis take cover as the rocket launch siren warning sounds near the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 24, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

At least three people were injured this Friday (27) after a long-range rocket fired from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic terrorist group Hamas hit a residential building in the south of Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom .

Israeli medical services sent a 20-year-old man to Ichilov Hospital with head and extremity injuries with a poor prognosis, while two other people suffered minor injuries, the emergency service said.

Another eight rockets were intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile defense system, according to the Israeli television channel “Channel 12”.

Air raid sirens are currently sounding in and around Tel Aviv, as well as in the central area of ​​Israel closest to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

Missile attack sirens also sound in the city of Ashdod, in the south of the country.

Shortly afterwards, another rocket fell near the South and East areas of Tel Aviv without any reports of casualties, as it hit an open area near a park and people were already hiding in shelters, according to Magen David Adom.

Two other rockets also hit the city of Ashdod without causing casualties or material damage, according to “Channel 12”.

In a statement, the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tel Aviv, Israel’s most populous city, and said it was “a response to the Zionist massacres against civilians” in Gaza.