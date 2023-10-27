#Longrange #rocket #hits #building #Tel #Aviv #leaves #injured
Venezuela’s aggressive speech and referendum raise fears of war with Guyana
A dispute that has been going on since the 19th century has gained heat in recent months and raises fears...
#Longrange #rocket #hits #building #Tel #Aviv #leaves #injured
A dispute that has been going on since the 19th century has gained heat in recent months and raises fears...
Twenty injured in Dagestan after storming of airport by anti-Israel demonstrators Twenty people were injured when anti-Israel demonstrators stormed the...
Further north, the weather warning expires early in the morning.Snow- and sleet will worsen driving conditions in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso...
Already a rather mild but continuous lack of sleep for weeks strains the blood vessels, shows a fresh research In...
Heredity plays its part in the grim coronary heart disease statistics, the researcher reminded in 1973.In October 1973: Narrowing thickenings...
The second season of the drama series set in New York at the end of the 19th century will include,...