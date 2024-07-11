FAZ: Germany, France, Italy and Poland want to develop long-range missiles

Four European NATO countries – Germany, France, Italy and Poland – wanted to develop new long-range cruise missiles.

According to information from a source in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), such missiles will be able to hit targets on Russian territory and reach Moscow.

The new missile could be cruise or ballistic

The defense ministers of the four countries signed a declaration of intent on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington to develop such a precision-guided long-range weapon capable of accurately hitting targets, known as Deep Precision Strike. However, the document so far contains only general wording and only indicates the intention to develop this type of weapon.

The declaration implies the creation of a land-based weapon with a range of more than a thousand kilometers. This could be either a cruise missile or a ballistic missile capable of developing supersonic speed.

Photo: Lewis Joly / AP

At the same time, the German authorities expectthat Britain will join the missile development project under the new government.

So far, the German Armed Forces only have the Taurus cruise missile, which is launched from fighter jets and can fly more than 500 kilometers.

France calls missile deterrent

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington after the declaration was signed, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the new missile was intended to act as a deterrent. He said a first draft of the weapon could be unveiled by the end of the year, with technical specifications, including range, to be worked out in more detail later.

“The idea is to make the development project as open as possible,” he said, suggesting that a new British Labour government could join the project. “It also has value at a budgetary level, as it allows for the offsetting of various costs,” Lecornu added.

An Airbus subsidiary may be involved in the development

An unnamed military source told Reuters reportedthat the new missile could have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers to meet NATO requirements.

France has proposed to create it based on a modification of its MdCN (Missile de Croisiere Naval) naval cruise missile, produced by the European defence company MBDA, which also makes the Taurus, Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles. MBDA is owned by Airbus.

Photo: US Navy

Reuters points out that developing a missile with a range of more than 500 kilometers means that European NATO allies will effectively re-launch a category of weapons banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

US to Deploy Long-Range Weapons in Germany in 2026

Earlier it became known that the US plans to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026 to “demonstrate Washington’s commitment to NATO to European countries.” The weapons will include SM-6, Tomahawk and hypersonic weapons under development.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow would respond to the deployment of missiles in a military manner. He stressed that the Russian side’s reaction in this case would be “professionally calm.” The diplomat expressed confidence that the country’s Defense Ministry had already taken this threat into consideration.