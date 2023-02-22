Australia’s Black Sky Aerospace (BSA) has successfully tested a long-range missile prototype from the platform of a German Mercedes Benz Unimog truck. This was reported on Wednesday, February 22, on the website of the Australian military magazine ADM.

“The training rocket TM229 Cyclone, 3.7 m long and 229 mm in diameter, was launched remotely from a special weapons gondola. The missile was manufactured in Australia and installed on the back of a former army truck.

It is noted that the launch was made at the largest private test site in the world, located in the southwest of Queensland.

BSA CEO Blake Nikolic, whose words are quoted by the publication, noted that this product was the next step in the development of this rocket, which took only six months.

“BSA is developing and improving its capabilities to respond to government requests to build guided missiles and munitions locally,” he said.

As the authors of the material note, this training missile was created to gain experience in launching more advanced and expensive missiles, so that trained military personnel could improve their skills in practice, while at a lower cost.

Prior to this, on January 30, French Minister of the Armed Forces (AF) Sebastien Lecornu announced that France and Australia had agreed on the joint production of shells for their delivery to Ukraine. According to him, it was about the joint production of shells of 155 mm caliber. Lecornu added that these shells will be produced as part of an industry partnership between the two countries.

On January 18, the Australian Department of Defense announced that the country would send 70 of its military personnel to the UK to participate in the education and training program for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stressed that the army intends to continue to support Ukraine in the future.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.