Murcia students star in long queues these days to access the study rooms and libraries in the city. This Thursday they have been able to see dozens of students at the doors of the Regional Library where they waited to find a position where they could study. With the imminent arrival of the final exams, many students decide to go to these campuses, but they have found that there is not room for everyone. About thirty students They could not enter the Regional Library this Thursday due to the lack of positions.

In the month of May it is usually more difficult to find space in these rooms, since, in this period, the final exams, recoveries and the Ebau tests come together. It must be added that due to the coronavirus health crisis some of the measures taken in libraries and study rooms involve reduce the number of positions to increase the distance between students. At this time the distance should be two meters, although it is being considered to reduce it to one and a half meters.

Murcia students ask to expand the hours and space of these study rooms not only in the capital but also in the centers located in the districts. The Municipal Network of Study Rooms of Murcia has offices in Alquerías (currently with 18 places), Beniaján (28 places), Casillas (9 places), Cobatillas (10), Garres and Lages (18), Los Dolores (24), Los Martínez del Puerto (12), Rincón de Seca (18), Sangonera la Seca (18), Sangonera la Verde (15), Torreagüera (17), Zeneta (12) and San José de la Vega (13 of the 45 possible ).

The library hours It is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., from Monday to Sunday including holidays. At noon they close to clean the environment following the hygiene recommendations for the pandemic.