The high incidence of the coronavirus in the capital of the Region and the imminent family reunions for Christmas Eve have caused long queues this Thursday afternoon in the Julián Romea Square to undergo an antigen test or receive the Covid vaccine.

The line of people was so extensive that it even surrounded the Romea Theater before the toilets began to work, at 4.30 pm. The initiative carried out by the Murcia City Council and the Ministry of Health will continue until 9:00 p.m. and will also take place on December 30, on New Year’s Eve. The space provided also has chairs for the vaccinated and an ambulance.

Murcia City Council encourages all those who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine to come to this space, according to municipal sources in a statement. Likewise, all collaboration will be offered to the Ministry of Health to repeat this action and bring these points closer to the public by installing them in central areas of the urban area.